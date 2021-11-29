Indian Crypto Unicorn Wants To Follow In Coinbase's Footsteps And Go Public If Regulations Turn Favorable

byRahul Sharan
November 29, 2021 6:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Indian Crypto Unicorn Wants To Follow In Coinbase's Footsteps And Go Public If Regulations Turn Favorable

CoinDCX, India's first cryptocurrency unicorn, says it is interested in pursuing an initial public offering but the decision will only be made once the necessary regulatory approvals are in place.

What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg TV, CoinDCX co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal said he is interested in following Coinbase Global Inc's (NASDAQ:COIN) footsteps by publically listing his company, adding that the decision rests on the outcome of the Indian government's upcoming bill aimed at regulating the cryptocurrency market. 

"As soon as the government or the situations allow us, we will try for an IPO," Khandelwal stated. 

"An IPO gives a legitimacy to the industry, just like the Coinbase IPO gave a lot of confidence in the crypto markets. Similarly we want to instill a similar level of confidence with an IPO of CoinDCX."

Why It Matters: India's stance on cryptocurrencies has been uncertain. India essentially banned financial institutions from facilitating the transactions of cryptocurrencies in 2018 though the country's apex court reversed this decision last year. The Reserve Bank of India, India's central bank, has been reported to be in favor of creating its own official currency though nothing concrete has yet materialized. 

Despite this, Khandelwal views the upcoming legislation as a positive. 

"The bill coming up at this juncture signals progress and really acknowledgment from the government side of the growing investor base for crypto," Khandelwal said.

Founded in April 2018, CoinDCX is currently valued at $1.1 billion. The company recently raised $90 million with Facebook Inc, co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group leading the way.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) said Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) volumes on its platform are declining as the “retail meme coin mania cools off.” read more
Cathie Wood Sells $32M In Coinbase As Shares Surge And Loads Up On The Dip In This Stock

Cathie Wood Sells $32M In Coinbase As Shares Surge And Loads Up On The Dip In This Stock

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock continued to regain ground after reporting dismal third-quarter results earlier this month. read more
Why The Bitcoin Dip Sent Voyager Token On A Voyage To The Moon

Why The Bitcoin Dip Sent Voyager Token On A Voyage To The Moon

Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) soared 46.55% to $4.13 over 24 hours leading up to Wednesday night.  read more
Citadel's Ken Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel's Ken Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel's Kenneth Griffin thinks that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be replaced by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the “next generation” of cryptocurrencies. read more