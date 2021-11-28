Cryptocurrency Called Omicron Is Up 137%, Even As the Crypto Market Tumbles Due To New Covid-19 Variant By The Same Name

After the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a new COVID-19 variant named Omicron, the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the traditional market went into a tailspin. Many crypto traders have had their positions liquidated as well.

Amidst all this, a new cryptocurrency in the market, coincidently named Omicron (CRYPTO: OMIC), spiked by 137% in the last 24 hours.

The token trades solely on Arbitrum One via SushiSwap.

The Omicron token is now worth $404, up 735% compared to its all-time low on November 17.

Until now, $671,081 has been deposited within its protocols, which leads to breathless projected annual yields of 70,377% for stakers.

According to the trading platform CoinGecko, 69% of users feel good about the coin.

