A Farewell To Mr. Goxx, The Hamster That Outperformed Warren Buffett

Mr. Goxx — a hamster that traded cryptocurrencies via livestream on Amazon Inc's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Twitch platform and whose trading performance beat Warren Buffett himself — has left us.

What Happened: Mr. Goxx's Twitter account announced on Wednesday "the loss of our beloved furry friend." After shining "light into dark moments of pandemic, inflation and many kinds of trouble," the pet has died somewhere in Germany where it used to live.

The hamster reportedly showed no signs of serious illness besides kidney issues caused by the mite treatment that he was subjected to in his youth until he suddenly started refusing to eat and died on Monday morning.

s the tweet reads, Mr. Goxx's "memory will live forever on the blockchain" since he famously beat the trading performance of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) with a career performance of 19.41%.

Mr. Goxx's office was situated in a humble cage where it ran on a decision wheel determining which cryptocurrency it would trade during that session and two tunnels passing through which he would then buy or sell €20 increments of the coin.

“Mr. Goxx has brought joy to people all across the globe and reminded us not to take life too seriously," the Twitter profile said.