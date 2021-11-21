Dogecoin And Avalanche Fight For Top 10 Crypto Spot

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 21, 2021 2:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin And Avalanche Fight For Top 10 Crypto Spot

Earlier today, Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) pushed memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) out of the crypto Olympus by taking over as the tenth cryptocurrency with the highest market capitalization.

What Happened: CoinMarketCap data showed that on Sunday Dogecoin briefly became the eleventh biggest cryptocurrency after Avalanche's market cap touched a 24-hour high of $32.21 billion while Dogecoin has not seen its market cap go higher than $31.08 billion today.

For scale, both the coins are now worth more than retail behemoth Tesco PLC (OTC:TSCDY) or automaker Kia Corporation.

Avalanche has been intensely rallying after “big four” accounting firm Deloitte chose to leverage the blockchain to improve the “security, speed and accuracy” of Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements.

Such a partnership will likely result in an increased demand for AVAX since it serves as a basic unit of account between the subnetworks that constitute its ecosystem and as a currency that its users can stake to earn passive income.

See Also: HOW HIGH CAN AVALANCHE (AVAX) GO?

Avalance aims to be the basis for multiple blockchains with some providing the usual crypto core features while others are designed to serve a specific function.

Those application-specific blockchains are called subnets and depend on validators to stake AVAX on a base platform to secure the network and allow for its operation.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Avalanche, Zcash Among Top Crypto Movers Today

Avalanche, Zcash Among Top Crypto Movers Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Crypto Volatility Continues Into The Weekend But These Two Coins Are Up Solidly; While Shiba Inu And Doge Whimper

Crypto Volatility Continues Into The Weekend But These Two Coins Are Up Solidly; While Shiba Inu And Doge Whimper

The cryptocurrency market was largely in a sea of red this week amid profit taking following recent stellar gains. Over the weekend, a reversal was in play, but the market continued to witness volatility. read more
ECOMI, Wonderland Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

ECOMI, Wonderland Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more