LoanSnap's Bacon Protocol Mints First Seven NFT Mortgages

byPhil Hall
November 18, 2021 10:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
LoanSnap's Bacon Protocol Mints First Seven NFT Mortgages

Mortgage lender LoanSnap has announced the minting of its first seven residential mortgages as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through its Bacon Protocol platform.

What Happened: Bacon Protocol’s NFT mortgages are based on what LoanSnap describes as “smart loans” based on a borrower’s complete financial experience. The Costa Mesa, California-based company uses artificial intelligence to determine if a borrower is eligible for a mortgage.

According to a CoinTelegraph report, the interest rate for an NFT mortgage ranges from 1.5% to 3.1%. In comparison, the interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage as of Nov. 10 was 2.98%, according to Freddie Mac (OTC:FMCC).

Related Link: New NFT Collection Celebrates Whitney Houston's Legacy

What Happens Next: The Bacon Protocol model is built on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain and enables homeowners to exchange a lien on their property for an NFT that represents a part of the property’s value. Those buyers are able to use the NFT as collateral across the DeFi ecosystem. After the NFT is minted, it is sent to the borrower who will make mortgage payments directly to Bacon Protocol.

“The mortgage industry is not meant to be replaced, but built upon with new technology,” said LoanSnap co-founder and CEO Karl Jacob. “NFTs and smart contracts fit perfectly into the lending world as they are similar to many legal arrangements in real estate, with upgraded technology and features.”

LoanSnap did not disclose the locations of the properties with its NFT mortgages nor the size of the loans.

Photo: GotCredit / Flickr Creative Commons

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Real Estate

Related Articles

Hello Kitty NFTs Are Coming From RECUR, Backed By Gemini, Gary Vee And Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin

Hello Kitty NFTs Are Coming From RECUR, Backed By Gemini, Gary Vee And Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin

A well-known animated character is the latest to land a non-fungible token deal, and it is coming from a company backed by some big investors. read more
Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Sees 38-Fold Jump In Monthly Active Users Amid Rising NFT Popularity

Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Sees 38-Fold Jump In Monthly Active Users Amid Rising NFT Popularity

Blockchain technology firm ConsenSys said that its Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet MetaMask saw a 38-fold year-over-year increase in the number of monthly active users. read more
Bitcoin Recaptures $60K, Ethereum And Dogecoin Hold It Together But These Coins Are On Massive Runs Today

Bitcoin Recaptures $60K, Ethereum And Dogecoin Hold It Together But These Coins Are On Massive Runs Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reclaimed the $60,000 mark at press time Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.67% to $2.65 trillion. read more
Why Is Ethereum Rival Avalanche Soaring To New Heights Today?

Why Is Ethereum Rival Avalanche Soaring To New Heights Today?

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) shot up 6.47% to $96.45 over 24 hours Tuesday night.  What’s Moving? The layer one blockchain focused on decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks has risen 6.15% over the last seven days. read more