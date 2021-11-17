New NFT Collection Celebrates Whitney Houston's Legacy

byPhil Hall
November 17, 2021 1:34 pm
OneOf, the music non-fungible token platform backed by legendary composer Quincy Jones, has announced a new NFT collection celebrating the legacy of singer/actress Whitney Houston.

What Happened: According to the company, the Whitney Houston OneOf collection will feature “thousands of affordable, fixed-price NFTs,” with Gold and Platinum tier items including rarely-seen archival photos from Houston’s early life and career that have designed as colorful and vibrant animations that create a mesmerizing digital scrapbook effect. The Diamond tier includes video artwork by 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair inspired by Houston’s “The Greatest Love of All” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The collection also includes a never-before-heard full-length song demo recording that Houston made at age 17. This recording will be auctioned in December.

Proceeds from the sales of the collection will go to the Whitney E. Houston Foundation, a nonprofit focused on youth empowerment.

What Else Happened: The NFT sale is the latest endeavor in a new flurry of interest in Houston, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 48.

On Sunday, a holographic image of Houston took center stage for a sold-out show at Harrah’s Las Vegas. “An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert” featured never-before-released live vocal tracks from the six-time Grammy Award-winning performer. The brand-new residency production features Houston's voice backed by a live band, singers and dancers performing her classic songs.

On Nov. 19, several stage outfits worn by Houston, along with a plaid-and-paisley print Gianni Versace jacket and matching velvet trousers from the star’s personal collection, will be going up for sale at the “Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll” from Julien’s Auctions. Bidding will take place online and in person at New York City’s Hard Rock Cafe.

And on Wednesday morning, Barstool Sports ranked Houston in second place for its “Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time.” Mariah Carey topped the list, and the other women who followed Houston in the top 10 were JoJo, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Ashlee Simpson, Tina Turner, Adele and Addison Rae.

Photo: Screen Shot from Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" music video.

