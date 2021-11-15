Why Is Saitama Inu Coin Price Crashing Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 14, 2021 11:00 pm
Saitama (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) plunged 28.36% over 24 hours to $0.0000001015 Sunday night.

What’s Moving? The meme coin has risen 16.65% over a seven-day trailing period.

SAITAMA fell 29.5% and 29.35% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over a 24-hour period.

Over a 30-day period, SAITAMA has risen 567.7% and in the last 90 days, it has soared a whopping 12025%.

See Also: How To Buy Saitama Inu (SAITAMA)

Why is It Moving? Saitama’s decline came even as the largest-meme coin by market cap, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), traded marginally in the green at press time.

Major coins traded in the green at press time as well with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 1.27% to $2.86 trillion over 24 hours.

Saitama’s fall began during the highly-anticipated SaitaMask event in Las Vegas on Saturday.

At the event, it was indicated that the SaitaMask smart wallet was being delayed for several weeks. Plans were also announced for the launch of a blockchain, a marketplace, an NFT-based launchpad platform among others.

On Sunday, a post by the Twitter handle linked to SAITAMA made a mention of “price action” and noted the need to “improve on the way we do execution during the live.”

The SaitaMask wallet promises to be a “one stop shop” where users can connect a payment system of their choice and buy, sell, swap, or transfer coins without leaving the app, as per the project’s website.

Read Next: Bitcoins Leads Crypto Market Higher After Taproot Upgrade And 'Whales Are Moving;' Ethereum, Dogecoin Mostly Muted

