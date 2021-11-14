Saitama Plunges After Weekend Event, Developers Delay The Roll Out Of SaitaMask, Announce Plans For SaitaChain, SaitaMarket, and Gamut of Products

Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: SAITAMA), the cryptocurrency, which launched in May on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network, saw its price begin to plunge during a highly anticipated SaitaMask event on Saturday in Las Vegas. 

During the event, the token announced to launch its ecosystem, including a marketplace, a smart wallet, a blockchain, an education platform, an NFT-based launchpad platform, and a content platform.  Although the developers also indicated that the rollout of the Saitamask crypto wallet is being delayed by several weeks.  

Saitama describes itself as a community-driven ERC-20 token inspired by the legend of a mysterious ghost dog that is said to be roaming the mountains in the region of Saitama in Japan.

Starting in 2022, it aims to begin Saita payments, SaitaSafe, a hardware wallet, and Saita education.

Also read: How To Buy Saitama Inu (SAITAMA)

Saitama plans to play a significant role in the NFT marketplace. During Q3-Q4 of 2022, the crypto said it would launch its NFT projects by releasing the SaitaMarket and SaitaMaker along with SaitaSocial

The crypto also announced that by 2023 it would have its own blockchain called SaitaChain, built on top of the Ethereum network. 

Lilly Finance will join forces with Saitama to launch Lilly, a token named after the company's now-12-year-old brand ambassador: Lillian Bay.

The token Lilly will be the first-ever youth-inspired, medical-focused cryptocurrency. 

On Thursday, the Saitama community, which calls themselves the "Wolf Pack," retweeted a post on Twitter that said the token now has 200,000 holders.

Saitama saw a significant drop during Saturday's event, and as per CoinMarketCap, it was down by 30.68% to $0.00000009595 on Sunday morning, after reaching an all-time high on Saturday of $0.000000173.

A now-deleted tweet from the Official Saitama Twitter account announced "Best dip ever for a while! Dip doesn’t last long with our WolfPack."

