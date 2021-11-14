Here's Why Bitcoin Will Not Go to $100,000 This Year, Explains Nicholas Merten

byBibhu Pattnaik
November 14, 2021 1:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Bitcoin Will Not Go to $100,000 This Year, Explains Nicholas Merten

Crypto market analyst Nicholas Merten says the predictions around Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) going to $100,000 this year are likely overly optimistic.

“There’s no way we are going to a $100,000 or $150,000 in Q4 of this year or Q1 of next year. I’m sorry. I’m going to have to say it because I think a lot of the analysts are getting this wrong,” Nicholas says. 

Merten believes that Bitcoin will finish its bull market cycle at $200,000 but will drag out into late 2022.

He says that BTC’s relatively tame reaction to the launch of the Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be a competing sign that it will take much more to move the crypto’s price than previously expected.

“The reason why is because if a futures-Bitcoin ETF, one of the biggest catalysts we’ve been looking for a long period, did not drive Bitcoin towards six figures or kick off the rally at new all-time highs, I don’t know what else is that’s going to be around the corner. What macro event could drive institutions toward bringing Bitcoin to becoming a multi-trillion-dollar asset?” he adds. 

Related Link: If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Shiba Inu Or Bitcoin?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets General

Related Articles

Nigel Green Says Bitcoin Price Could Continue Rising Until Q2 of 2022 As Concerns Over Inflation Rise

Nigel Green Says Bitcoin Price Could Continue Rising Until Q2 of 2022 As Concerns Over Inflation Rise

DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green says the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is likely to last until at least the beginning of the second quarter of 2022.  read more
Benzinga Asks: What Cryptocurrency Does Apple CEO Tim Cook Own? Here's What You Said

Benzinga Asks: What Cryptocurrency Does Apple CEO Tim Cook Own? Here's What You Said

The CEO of one of the largest companies in the world announced he owns some cryptocurrencies but didn’t say which one or ones he owns. Benzinga took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to poll our followers. read more
Citadel's Ken Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel's Ken Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel's Kenneth Griffin thinks that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be replaced by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the “next generation” of cryptocurrencies. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Major coins were steady as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.1% to $2.85 trillion Thursday evening. read more