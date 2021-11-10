Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 10, 2021 6:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 4.59% to $0.27 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning. 

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has declined 0.59% over a seven-day trailing period. 

DOGE fell 3.55% and 3.64% against larger cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum over 24 hours.

Since 2021 began, DOGE has gained 4661% and, over 30 days its gains, stand at 15.18%.

At press time, DOGE traded 63.26% lower than its all-time high of $0.74, which it touched in May this year.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE trading volumes fell 53.61% to $1.97 billion over 24 hours. It fell alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.74% to $2.89 trillion.

DOGE was the ninth-most mentioned coin on Cointrendz’s “Top 10 Mentions” on Twitter list at press time. It attracted 860 tweets.

Bitcoin and Cardano, the two leading coins on the Cointrendz list, attracted 4,735 and 3,049 tweets respectively. 

On Tuesday, major coins with the exception of Cardano declined, as the rally in Bitcoin and Ethereum took a pause. The rally in both coins was driven by a lack of supply, as per Jonas Luethy, a sales trader with GlobalBlock, a United Kingdom-based digital asset broker.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) Chief Operating Officer Christine Brown said in an interview with Decrypt that the waitlist for its cryptocurrency wallets, which allow users to store cryptocurrencies like DOGE, has shot up to 1.6 million people.

Brown indicated that the trading platform is not in a hurry to list DOGE-rival Shiba Inu.

On Tuesday, Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer wrote that DOGE’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator appears bullish as it may cross above the signal line, an event technical traders interpret as a bullish crossover.

Read Next: AMC CEO Says Shiba Inu Is The 'Next One On Our Cryptocurrency Hit Parade' As Theater Chain Explores Adding 'Dogecoin Killer'

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Cryptocurrency Has Beaten Shiba Inu, Dogecoin And Ethereum Gains By Far Over Past Month And Still Looks Unstoppable

This Cryptocurrency Has Beaten Shiba Inu, Dogecoin And Ethereum Gains By Far Over Past Month And Still Looks Unstoppable

Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) has shot up over 630% in the past 30 days, outpacing the gains of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and read more
Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said Tuesday that there is a likelihood that the company’s non fungible token segment could grow as big or even bigger than fungible tokens. read more
Who Needs Shiba Inu? Robinhood Is Seeing Growing Demand For Dogecoin And Other Crypto Wallets

Who Needs Shiba Inu? Robinhood Is Seeing Growing Demand For Dogecoin And Other Crypto Wallets

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) may not be in a hurry to list Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) but there is no dearth of demand for its cryptocurrency wallets that can be used to store Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Coin Up 950%

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Coin Up 950%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. read more