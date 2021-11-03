Benzinga News Integrates Into Crypto.com's Newsfeed

Benzinga's cryptocurrency news feed will be featured inside the price feed of the Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO) financial services firm — whose rapid growth recently caused its mobile application to become the most downloaded Android mobile app in the United States.

What Happened: Now whenever Crypto.com users check the prices of their favorite cryptocurrencies, they will see Benzinga news as well, following a recent partnership.

Other than recently having been the most downloaded Android app, Crypto.com has been the sixth most downloaded mobile application in all categories by United States-based users of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS-based devices.

The surge in popularity followed a recent launch of the firm's advertising campaign featuring actor Matt Damon — possibly the most well-known celebrity to ever take part in a cryptocurrency ad.

CRO Price Action: At time of writing, Crypto.com Coin is trading at $0.25 after seeing its price increase by about 4.02% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap.