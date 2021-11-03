What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 3, 2021 6:35 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.37% higher over 24 hours early Wednesday morning.

What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has risen 4.82% over the last seven days.

Against larger peers — Bitcoin and Ethereum — DOGE fell 1.53% and 4% respectively over 24 hours.

DOGE’s year-to-date gains amounted to 4721.6% at press time. It has gained 26.73% over the last 30-days. The coin hit an all-time high of $0.74 in May.

With a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, DOGE is the tenth-largest coin, as per CoinMarketCap. DOGE is catching up to the rival Shiba Inu, which had a market cap of $36.77 billion at press time.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE rose in tandem with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 3.15% to $2.74 trillion.

The meme coin was the ninth-most mentioned coin, as per Cointrendz’s “Top 10 Mentions” list.

DOGE was mentioned in 1,513 tweets, while the most discussed coins — Bitcoin and Shiba Inu — attracted 9,135 and 5,830 tweets, respectively.

On Tuesday, Ethereum touched an all-time high, while Dogecoin was firm, and Bitcoin traders were optimistic about the market’s performance in the coming months. 

Dogecoin’s chart reveals the formation of an inside bar, which according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer is a “consolidation pattern.” This could be a potential “treat” for traders.

After the resignation of “greg” as “fake CEO of Doge,” the co-creator of the coin, Billy Markus, announced a new fake executive team.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk asked Markus to be fake CEO, but the post went in favor of "a good girl." 

Markus nominated Musk for the post of fake Chairman and Floki — Musk’s Shiba Inu dog — was nominated as President.

