What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock Greenidge Generation Holdings Today?

byAdam Eckert
October 29, 2021 2:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock Greenidge Generation Holdings Today?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) is trading significantly higher Friday following notable options activity and bullish commentary from traders on Twitter. 

Friday's trading volume was around 18 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Greenidge Generation Holdings is trending across social media platforms. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. 

Traders on twitter are circling the stock as a cryptocurrency sympathy play as crypto continues to trend higher.

One trader in particular, Nathan Michaud, expects the stock to surge higher "one of these days."

Greenidge Generation Holdings owns a vertically integrated Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining and power generation facility. It generates electricity on-site from its vertically integrated power plant and uses the electricity to power its ASIC miners.

GREE Price Action: Greenidge Generation Holdings was up 20.30% at $24.45 at time of publication.

Photo: Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $362M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $362M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $362,277,074 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. read more
CryptoPunk NFT Sells For $530M, But There's A Catch

CryptoPunk NFT Sells For $530M, But There's A Catch

A CryptoPunk NFT was purchased for $530 million on Thursday night, but Crypto Twitter was quick to point out that the sale was far from authentic. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Trailing Shiba Inu Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Trailing Shiba Inu Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.6% lower over 24 hours to $0.2858 t press time Friday morning.   read more
Coinbase Regains Top-Spot As Most-Downloaded App On iPhone Ahead Of TikTok — Crypto.com At No. 5, Ahead Of Instagram, Snapchat

Coinbase Regains Top-Spot As Most-Downloaded App On iPhone Ahead Of TikTok — Crypto.com At No. 5, Ahead Of Instagram, Snapchat

Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: COIN) cryptocurrency trading application has propelled itself to the top of the Apple App Store charts for the iPhone. read more