What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock Greenidge Generation Holdings Today?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) is trading significantly higher Friday following notable options activity and bullish commentary from traders on Twitter.

Friday's trading volume was around 18 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Greenidge Generation Holdings is trending across social media platforms. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

Traders on twitter are circling the stock as a cryptocurrency sympathy play as crypto continues to trend higher.

One trader in particular, Nathan Michaud, expects the stock to surge higher "one of these days."

One of these days $GREE is not going to look back and just short fry they've been cleaning this thing up for weeks and trapping — whatever day it holds $3 + move is the day it prob goes until then I patiently watch for a midday trap. — Nathan Michaud (@InvestorsLive) October 29, 2021

Greenidge Generation Holdings owns a vertically integrated Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining and power generation facility. It generates electricity on-site from its vertically integrated power plant and uses the electricity to power its ASIC miners.

GREE Price Action: Greenidge Generation Holdings was up 20.30% at $24.45 at time of publication.

