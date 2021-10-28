11 NFTs With A Halloween Theme To Watch Ahead Of The Holiday

Benzinga’s new NFT show “The Roadmap” features interviews with top projects and shares the latest news and headlines for the fast-growing non-fungible token (NFT) space.

The show also takes a look at potential NFTs projects to keep on watch. A recent segment featured projects with a Halloween look to them, which could see stronger momentum around the holiday.

Here are 11 NFT projects mentioned on “The Roadmap.”

Dizzy Dragons: NFT project Dizzy Dragons doesn’t jump out as a Halloween project. The dragon-style NFT project launched Dizzy Demons, which will be revealed on the holiday. Owners of a fused Dizzy Dragon will get one for free and owners of a Dizzy Dragon can get a 50% off mint pass for a Dizzy Demon.

Nah Fungible Bones: A September launch, Nah Fungible Bones features animated NFTs featuring skeletons. “I’m a fan of this work,” The Roadmap co-host Maz said. “Animations are pretty creative.”

Spicy Pumpkins: Spicy Pumpkins feature pumpkin heads on bodies. Launched in September, the NFTs were recently revealed.

Spookies: An August project called Spookies features ghosts and was a less expensive project than some of the others highlighted on the show. “They fit that Halloween theme,” Maz said. Some ghosts are golden and many are holding objects, including some with bats.

The Doge Pound: NFT project The Doge Pound has a loyal community and has been one of the most successful projects featured on “The Roadmap.” Everyone who owned a Doge Pound NFT received a free mint of a Doge Pound Puppy. The two NFTs have floor prices of 3.3 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and 0.6 ETH respectively.

Owners of at least one of each project will be able to mint a Halloween-themed Doge Pound NFT. The show hosts pointed to the project possibly having a smaller number given the minting requirements.

Deadfellaz: A 10,000 NFT project featuring “undead NFTs” called Deadfellaz could be a good PFP for Halloween according to the show hosts. “They fit the theme,” Maz said, calling them very Halloween-esque. Show co-host Chris Katje pointed to the higher floor price and art, making them a good potential PFP for Halloween over other lower-cost projects.

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate: Launched in early September, Sneaky Vampire Syndicate had a lot of momentum when it was released. The project features artwork from a former artist from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT series. The artwork reminds Katje of “Hotel Transylvania.” The hosts pointed to the strong reception of the project, the high floor price and the Halloween theme.

0xVampire Project: Another vampire-themed project is 0xVampire Project, which launched in September. The project features side profiles and is was called “0n1-esque” by Maz. Both hosts thought the project was interesting and could be a PFP play for Halloween.

Monster Rehab: An “older” project dating back to July, Monster Rehab features several monsters including a zombie, vampire and werewolf. The project has a floor price that has hovered around 0.02 ETH for a while. The team behind the project is introducing Monster Rehab 2.0, which could be perfect timing given the Halloween holiday.

Clever Girls: Clever Girls features 5,555 brightly-hued raptor avatars. The project launched Clever Ghouls on Oct. 15, a spinoff from the original project. The hosts were impressed with the artwork and NFTs featuring Pennywise, Jason, Chucky and Freddy Krueger to fit the Halloween theme.

Ethereals: Launched in early October, Ethereals is a 12,345 NFT project featuring ghost avatars. The project had a mint price of 0.0678 ETH. “What better time to mint that October for a Halloween theme,” Katje said.