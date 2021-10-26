fbpx

Not Enough Volatility? Valkyrie Files For Leveraged Bitcoin ETF

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 26, 2021 5:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Not Enough Volatility? Valkyrie Files For Leveraged Bitcoin ETF

Asset manager Valkyrie Investments is apparently looking to see how far it can venture with crypto products now that U.S. federal regulators started approving Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

What Happened: Valkyrie filed on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Bitcoin futures-backed ETF with 1.25x leverage, documents published by the regulator show. The firm recently saw the approval of its Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF), which means that such products are now trading both on Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange.

See Also: 7 Stocks That Could Capitalize On First Bitcoin ETF's Debut

The development follows recent reports suggesting that the launch of Bitcoin ETFs such as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO) already enables new leverage and hedging opportunities for Bitcoin traders and investors alike.

More precisely, the launch of the ETF was followed by its debut on Wednesday on the NYSE American options exchanges, where options constitute advanced leverage or hedging tool.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is trading 1.52% lower over 24 hours at $62,523.17, according to CoinMarketCap.

Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News New ETFs SEC Markets ETFs

Related Articles

FDIC To Clarify Crypto Banking Regulation Soon: McWilliams

FDIC To Clarify Crypto Banking Regulation Soon: McWilliams

The United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is working with other federal regulators to explore ways to effectively regulate cryptocurrencies. read more
Coinbase Follows Bitcoin Into Consolidation: Is The Stock Headed For $415?

Coinbase Follows Bitcoin Into Consolidation: Is The Stock Headed For $415?

On Monday, Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) broke up from a bull flag pattern Benzinga called out and on Tuesday the stock hit a high of $328.48 before beginning to read more
Bitcoin's Mysterious Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Holds $60B In Bitcoin

Bitcoin's Mysterious Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Holds $60B In Bitcoin

Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), now holds more than $60 billion worth of the digital asset. read more
Anthony Scaramucci Says His Bitcoin Purchase Is Now Worth Over $1B

Anthony Scaramucci Says His Bitcoin Purchase Is Now Worth Over $1B

SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC his $270 million Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is now worth more than $1 billion. read more