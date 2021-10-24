Price Alert: Shiba Inu To The Moon? Meme Crypto Jumps To New All-Time Highs

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), aka a Doge (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer, has been on a tear since late Saturday and is currently at new all-time highs.

What Happened: Shiba Inu was trading in a $0.000026-$0.000028 range for much of last week, even as some of its more illustrious counterparts, namely Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) scaled to new all-time highs.

Shiba Inu and Doge were panned for underperforming the broader cryptocurrency market.

However, things began taking a turn for the better for Shiba Inu on Saturday, as it along with Dogecoin began leading a rebound in the broader crypto market.

Shiba Inu ended Saturday's session at $0.000034, up about 21.4% for the day. The rally in the meme currency picked up further steam on Sunday, as it began a steady ascent and is currently perched at an all-time high.

Related Link: How to Buy Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB)

Why It's Important: Shiba Inu was founded in Aug. 2020 by an anonymous person known by the name Ryoshi reportedly operating out of China.

SHIB started with a supply of 1 quadrillion and subsequently Ryoshi locked 50% in Uniswap and then burned the other half to Ethereum co-founder Vitalin Buterin for safekeeping. Buterin has since donated his SHIB to COVID relief efforts in India, and then burned 40% of its total supply to a dead wallet.

The crypto received a shot in the arm in September when Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) said its customers can trade, send, receive, or store SHIB on its platform.

It is widely speculated that trading app Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) may soon list the crypto. This could serve as the next big catalyst for the meme currency.

At last check, Shina Inu was jumping 49.44% to $0.000041. 24-hour trading volume has also been robust at $11 billion. The crypto is now ranked 12th on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of $16.6 billion.

Related Link: Bitcoin Vs. Shiba Inu