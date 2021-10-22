fbpx

A New Way To Hedge Bitcoin Exposure: Options Started Trading On The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. How To Find Optimal Hedges On It.

byDavid Pinsen
October 22, 2021 3:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A New Way To Hedge Bitcoin Exposure: Options Started Trading On The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. How To Find Optimal Hedges On It.

Ed Carpenter Racing's Bitcoin-themed number 21 Chevrolet from last spring's Indy 500.

Update On Our Hedgedable Bet On Bitcoin

In a previous post, we mentioned that Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) had been one of our top ten names over the summer. 

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor on 6/3/2021. 

Since then, it was up 114% as of Thursday's close.

A New Way To Hedge Bitcoin Exposure

In our last Bitcoin post, we mentioned MARA as a way to make a hedged bet on Bitcoin making new highs. Bitcoin has since made new all time highs, but now there's a new way to make a hedged bet on Bitcoin, or to hedge Bitcoin exposure. Options just started trading this week on the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO). Below, we'll look at ways to hedge it, but first let's address why you might want to hedge it. 

Why Hedge If You're Bullish On Bitcoin? 

In a nutshell, because Bitcoin is likely to have another steep pullback in the future, and if you own puts on the Bitcoin Strategy ETF when it tanks, you'll have dry powder in the form of appreciated put options to buy more of the ETF, or more Bitcoin itself. 

Finding Optimal Hedges On BITO

In the video below, we use our iPhone app to demonstrate how to scan for optimal hedges on the Bitcoin Strategy ETF. 

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Valkyrie's Bitcoin ETF Launches On Nasdaq

Valkyrie's Bitcoin ETF Launches On Nasdaq

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ: BTF) launched today, giving U.S. investors another Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) to choose from. read more
Anthony Scaramucci On Why Bitcoin Surged To New All-Time Highs And Where It's Headed Next

Anthony Scaramucci On Why Bitcoin Surged To New All-Time Highs And Where It's Headed Next

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged to new all-time highs this week following the listing of the first-ever Bitcoin futures ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE: read more
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.2% lower at $0.245 over 24 hours early Friday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has risen 5.39% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE rose 0.61% against Bitcoin and fell 1.38% against Ethereum over 24 hours. read more
Has Bitcoin Entered Bear Market After Surging To All-Time Highs? What 4 Popular Analysts Have To Say

Has Bitcoin Entered Bear Market After Surging To All-Time Highs? What 4 Popular Analysts Have To Say

Popular cryptocurrency analysts see Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rising further even as the apex cryptocurrency retreated after charting all-time highs this week. read more