DHL China Allows Users Mint Mascot NFTs On VeChain Blockchain

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 18, 2021 11:19 am
The Chinese branch of global logistics company DHL Deutsche Post ADR (OTC:DPSGY) is allowing users to customize the DHL mascot and mint it as a non-fungible token (NFT).

What Happened: VeChain (CRYPTO: VET), a blockchain-powered supply chain platform, announced that it has partnered with DHL for its NFT collection on Sunday.

“As a trend pioneer, DHL China has allowed everyone to customize the DHL mascot and mint it as an NFT on the VeChainThor Blockchain,” said VeChain in a statement.

“This is just the beginning of a robust eNFT ecosystem and we are looking forward to future collabs with the DHL team,” added the platform.

Many market participants interpreted the news as bullish for the VeChain ecosystem, particularly in light of China’s stance towards crypto assets.

VeChain uses distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to create an ecosystem targeted at solving some of the major problems with supply chain management.

The platform has already partnered with a number of enterprises, including PwC, Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR (OTC:BMWYY), and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC:LVMUY) to implement its blockchain solution.

VET Price Action: On Monday morning, VET was trading at $0.1193. Daily trading activity in the coin stood at more than $719 million, up by 111.74% in the last 24 hours.

Image by Nikita Rud on Unsplash

