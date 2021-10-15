fbpx

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Surging Today

byAdam Eckert
October 15, 2021 12:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Surging Today

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is trading significantly higher Friday after DA Davidson initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.

Hut 8 Mining is also trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

The cryptocurrency markets are rallying ahead of Bitcoin futures ETF application rulings that are expected to come as soon as next week.

Bitcoin was up 4.39% at $59,968 over a 24-hour period at publication time. Ethereum was up 0.71% at $3,797.30 over a 24-hour period at publication time.

Hut 8 Mining is an innovation-focused digital asset miner located in Alberta, Canada. The company specializes in Bitcoin and Etherum mining.

HUT Price Action: Hut 8 Mining has traded as high as $11.29 and as low as $3.15 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 12.50% at $11.87 at time of publication.

Photo: Miloslav Hamřík from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Why Is XRP Price Shooting Up Today?

Why Is XRP Price Shooting Up Today?

XRP traded 1.31% higher at $1.13 over 24 hours at press time. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Inc has appreciated 6.35% over a seven-day period. read more
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Surging Today

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Surging Today

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is surging higher Monday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more