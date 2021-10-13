fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Rising Today

byAdam Eckert
October 13, 2021 9:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Rising Today

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it entered into an agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining for approximately 230 MW of carbon neutral bitcoin mining hosting capacity to be managed by Core Scientific as hosting partner.

The hosting agreement is the largest order in Core Scientific's history and represents another step forward for Sphere 3D and Gryphon Digital Mining in becoming the world's largest carbon neutral bitcoin miner.

"Both Sphere 3D and Gryphon are committed to the professionalization of the crypto industry and are excited to work with a blue chip partner like Core Scientific. The commitment to carbon neutrality, industry leading infrastructure, and experience of the Core team were the deciding factors for us as we continue our journey to take the leadership position in crypto mining," said Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of Sphere 3D.

Sphere 3D is a provider of data management and virtualization solutions.

ANY Price Action: Sphere 3D has traded as high as $11.98 and as low as $1.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7% at $7.52 at time of publication.

Photo: Serg Dementev from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Trading Lower Today

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Trading Lower Today

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading lower Friday in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more
Why Sphere 3D Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Why Sphere 3D Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) is trading significantly lower Friday after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase $192.1 million of its common shares and warrants in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market. read more

Why Sphere 3D's Stock Is Surging Higher Again Today

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading higher. The company last week announced an agreement to acquire exclusive rights for the assignment of cryptocurrency mining assets and is gaining today amid strength in cryptocurrencies. read more

Why Sphere 3D Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) is trading higher Friday after the company announced an agreement to acquire exclusive rights for the assignment of cryptocurrency mining assets. read more