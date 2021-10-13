fbpx

US Replaces China As World's Epicenter For Bitcoin Mining: Report

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 13, 2021 1:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
US Replaces China As World's Epicenter For Bitcoin Mining: Report

The U.S. is now the largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner in the world, according to a report from Bloomberg.

What Happened: Bloomberg found the U.S. accounted for 35.4% of the global hash rate at the end of August. Meanwhile, China’s share of hash power has effectively fallen to zero, as per data from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBEI).

In May, China accounted for 70.9% of global hash power. Only a month later, this figure dropped to 41.1% of the network’s hash rate.

Conversely, America accounted for just 28.7% of the network hash power in May, but now leads the world based on the same measure.

Cryptocurrency miners based in China have been forced to shut shop, after an intensified regulatory crackdown on all crypto-related activities in the region.

Last month, the world’s second-largest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) miner, Sparkpool, said it was suspending operations in order to comply with local regulations.

However, it's likely that some Chinese mining pools are still active despite the government’s efforts to curb their operations.

Cambridge researchers have observed that large increases in hash power from Germany and Ireland are likely to be from mining pools redirecting their IP addresses to these regions.

“To our knowledge, there is little evidence of large mining operations in Germany or Ireland that would justify these figures. Their share is likely significantly inflated due to redirected IP addresses via the use of VPN or proxy services,” stated the Cambridge researchers.

Meanwhile, U.S.-based mining companies such as Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) reported record revenues from Bitcoin production in September.

Price Action: On Wednesday morning, Riot shares are up 0.82% at $25.72 and Marathon Digital shares are up 2.77% at $41.99. Bitcoin was down by 0.29% at $56,299.95.

Photo: Ewan Kennedy on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets

Related Articles

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $115M Worth of BTC Off Coinbase

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $115M Worth of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $114,279,981 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1KcZqjt5vbmXQuZrx8Us9HHJg4HgYWNkZR. read more
Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has fallen 3.8% to $55,008. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $55,008 to its current price. read more
Is Bitcoin Due For A Correction? Market Sentiment Indicator Points To 'Extreme Greed'

Is Bitcoin Due For A Correction? Market Sentiment Indicator Points To 'Extreme Greed'

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rally could be overextended, according to readings from the Fear & Greed Index. What Happened: Bitcoin rallied to a four-month high of $57,793 on Tuesday and was trading at $56,354 midday Wednesday.  read more
Stripe To Hire New Crypto Team Three Years After Abandoning Bitcoin Services

Stripe To Hire New Crypto Team Three Years After Abandoning Bitcoin Services

Payments processor Stripe is looking to add four engineers to its new crypto team as it builds out a strategy for digital assets. read more