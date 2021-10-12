Why Stop At Ethereum? Reese Witherspoon Adds NFTs To Her Crypto Repertoire

Actor Reese Witherspoon said Monday she has purchased her first-ever non fungible token.

What Happened: The “Legally Blonde” actor made the announcement on Twitter and said she’s also keen on knowing about “amazing women creating” NFTs.

Just bought my first NFTs ! I’m learning so much. Would love to know about amazing women creating #NFTs. Talk to me #cryptotwitter — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 11, 2021

Reese’s invitation to Crypto Twitter for a conversation did not go unnoticed.

Hey Reese! I'm a female artist + co-founder of @SolsteadsNFT. We're on the Solana blockchain so it's a green alternative to the more popular Ethereum NFTs. pic.twitter.com/HB0wfsGNxN — Pixel Chick (@ThePixelChick) October 11, 2021

Hi Reese – welcome to the crazy world of NFTs! Our artist Ayyo is an amazingly talented designer. She hand-drew all of the artwork for the Skeleton Crew SKULL NFTs. We're also using our platform to commission and elevate independent artists, many of them women like @highshowers. pic.twitter.com/pe8TAkohVO — SKELETON CREW SOLD OUT IN 3 MIN (@skeletoncrewrip) October 11, 2021

Meme handle Greg also jumped in on the action even though he admitted he was not a woman.

Hey Reese it’s greg I’m not a woman but I know women and can help you find some women projects just dm me! — greg (@greg16676935420) October 11, 2021

Why It Matters: Last month, Witherspoon had purchased her first-ever Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

At the time, social media star and boxer Logan Paul had offered the actor an NFT from the “World of Women” collection. That project aims at creating diversity in the digital art token space.

A number of celebrities have jumped aboard the NFT bandwagon. CryptoPunks, for example, are owned by Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams among others.

Snoop Dogg last month shelled out $3.9 million to add an XCopy NFT to his growing collection of digital art.

Price Action: Over 24-hours, ETH traded 0.05% lower at $3,481.38.

