fbpx

This Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk's Pet Dog Is Up 800% Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 4, 2021 10:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk's Pet Dog Is Up 800% Today

The price of a Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrency, Flokinomics (CRYPTO: FLOKIN), named after Telsa Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, is surging more than 800% as of Monday night.

What Happened: Flokinomics, which calls itself the “best rebase token known to man,” is up 811.8% over the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00000002611 at press time.

It is also up 719.2% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and gaining 736.4% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) during the past 24 hours.

The altcoin, which operates on the Binance Smart Chain platform, attained a trading volume of $3 million within a span of 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: The gains by Flokinomics come after the project behind the new token, which is less than one day old, announced on Twitter that the cryptocurrency has been listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

The coin was also able to capitalize on the spike in the price of Dogecoin knockoffs after Musk tweeted a photo of his dog Floki.

The coin is the biggest cryptocurrency gainer during the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Read Next: It's A Doggie-Dog World: Dogecoin Leads The Major Crypto Pack Above Bitcoin, Ethereum; Shiba Inu Tops List Of Gainers

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

It's A Doggie-Dog World: Dogecoin Leads The Major Crypto Pack Above Bitcoin, Ethereum; Shiba Inu Tops List Of Gainers

It's A Doggie-Dog World: Dogecoin Leads The Major Crypto Pack Above Bitcoin, Ethereum; Shiba Inu Tops List Of Gainers

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was on a tear Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 1.04% to $2.16 trillion. read more
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.13% lower at $0.215 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.  What’s Moving? Over a seven-day trailing period, DOGE traded 3.09% higher. read more
Tesla Deliveries, Rivian Feud, Trump's Twitter Suit, Ethereum Popularity, Dogecoin Knockoffs: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Tesla Deliveries, Rivian Feud, Trump's Twitter Suit, Ethereum Popularity, Dogecoin Knockoffs: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stronger Over the Weekend, Axie Shoots To New Highs As Bears Hibernate Ahead Of Winter

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stronger Over the Weekend, Axie Shoots To New Highs As Bears Hibernate Ahead Of Winter

Major coins were on the ascent on Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.54% to $2.14 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), rose 1.78% to $47,994.68 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTC has risen 9.9%. read more