Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: Art Blocks, CrypToadz, Creature World, CyberKongz, Robotos Gain

byChris Katje
October 3, 2021 3:52 pm
The non-fungible token market continues to heat up and is seeing record sales volume on platforms like OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

This week’s top ten list was topped by three of the most well-known NFT projects. The list also included several fast risers with multiple triple digit percentage gains seen.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

  • 1. Axie Infinity: $100.5 million, -7.8%
  • 2. Art Blocks: $97.6 million, +205%
  • 3. CryptoPunks: $70.2 million, +72%
  • 4. CrypToadz: $27.0 million, +541%
  • 5. Bored Ape Yacht Club: $22.1 million, +49%
  • 6. Creature World: $15.1 million, +297%
  • 7. CyberKongz: $14.5 million, +190%
  • 8. Cool Cats: $12.7 million, -19.8%
  • 9. Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $9.1 million, -23%
  • 10. Robotos: $8.0 million, +144%

Related Link: Cool Cats NFT Announces Collaboration With TIME Magazine, How You Can Win A Free Cool Cat 
What Happened: Axie Infinity continues to top the list and finished at the number one position for the fourth consecutive week. The play-to-earn NFT has lifetime sales volume of $2.2 billion.

Art Blocks had several new drops during the week and continues to attract interest from the NFT community and long-term investors as one of the well-known NFT projects considered a blue chip in the space. 

The big gainer in the week was CrypToadz, a pixel based amphibian project that had a mint cost of 0.069 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in September. The floor price of the project is now over 8 ETH for the series of 6,969 NFTs.

Creature World was in the news this week as NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal changed his Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) profile picture to a Creature NFT that he purchased. The news prompted an increase in interest and sales in the project.

CyberKongz also gained triple digit percentage in sales volume with a 190% gain.

Robotos, which has an upcoming pet companion in October, continues to gain in popularity and sales volume.

Just outside the top ten was DeadFellaz with sales volume of $7.1 million, a 289% sales volume increase.

Photo: Courtesy of cryptoadz.io

