Creature World NFT: Meet The Fast-Growing NFT That's Now Shaq's Profile Pic

Buying non-fungible tokens is nothing new in the world of celebrities and athletes. A notable athlete purchased a recent NFT project and changed it to his profile picture on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), giving the project an immediate boost in value and trading volume.

What Happened: NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is the owner of two Creatures, an NFT series launched Aug. 29.

Shaq is featuring Creature #9018, which was purchased for 5 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), as his profile picture.

The Creature is one of 2% with a scarlet background, one of 2% with a raincoat, one of 2% with clouds and one of 1% (122 total) with ocean tranteum.

Shaq’s Twitter bio now reads “very quotatious, I perform random acts of Shaqness, Creature #9018. Shaq has over 15.5 million followers on Twitter, giving great exposure to Creature.

“Welcome to the family @SHAQ,” Creature tweeted.

Creature creator Danny Cole tweeted, “I’m literally Shaqing right now.”

The OpenSea account for O’Neal called “manofdominance” shows ownership of Creature #9299, which was purchased for 1.55 ETH three days ago. The wallet also owns a Mutant Ape Yacht Club.

About Creature World: Launched on Aug. 29 with a mint cost of 0.08 ETH, the Creature project quickly sold out; there are 10,000 Creatures in the Creature World NFT series. At the time of writing, there are 5,500 owners of Creatures.

The project was launched by 21-year-old New York artist Danny Cole.

Unlike other projects with a definitive roadmap, Creature World has been quiet on its plans for the future. Cole has said the NFT has its future planned out for years.

“Danny and his team want everything to be a surprise for us and to keep anticipation and excitement high as we uncover the next steps rather than just have it be a checklist,” a Creature fan shared on Medium.

Since Shaq’s purchase and profile picture were changed, sales volume for Creatures totaled $6.4 million, a 1,164% increase over the previous day. Creatures rank third in daily sales volume on CryptoSlam for the last 24 hours and rank 10th over the last seven days.

Creature World has all-time sales volume of $61.6 million, ranking 21st on CryptoSlam for NFT projects.

The Creature Discord has 20,000 members and, on Twitter, over 22,000 followers, ranking high among recent NFT projects for both social media platforms.

Photo by John Matthew Smith via Wikimedia.