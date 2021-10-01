fbpx

Dogecoin Perks Its Ears Up! Does The Crypto Hear A Bullish Stampede On The Way?

byMelanie Schaffer
October 1, 2021 3:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Perks Its Ears Up! Does The Crypto Hear A Bullish Stampede On The Way?

On Friday, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) perked up and finally bust up bullishly through a descending triangle Benzinga called out on Tuesday. The crypto had been struggling to make the move but technical traders may have seen it coming when Dogecoin failed to drop below the key support level at the $0.196 mark.

The Dogecoin Chart: The descending triangle had been holding the stock down since Sept. 17 as Dogecoin’s trading range continued to tighten underneath it. The crypto was set to meet the apex of the triangle on Oct. 2, but bulls came in and pushed Dogecoin up a day early.

Dogecoin was trading 5% higher and if the crypto stays around its high-of-day price, it will print a big bullish Marubozu candlestick, which could indicate higher prices may come over the weekend.

See Also: Bitcoin-Centric E-Commerce Website Bitplaza Considers Adding New Cryptos Including Dogecoin

The bullish move allowed Dogecoin to smash through resistance at the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) as it continued to make its way toward the 21-day EMA. If Dogecoin can regain the 21-day EMA as support and hold above it, the eight-day EMA will eventually cross back above the 21-day, which would be bullish. Dogecoin is trading below the 50-day simple moving average, however, which indicates overall sentiment is bearish for now.

  • Bulls want to see sustained big bullish volume push Dogecoin above the 21-day EMA and up toward a resistance level at the 23-cent level. If the crypto can regain the level as support, it has room to move up toward 26 cents.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume come in and drop Dogecoin back toward its key support level below. If Dogecoin were to lose the level as support, it could retrace toward the 16-cent mark.

doge_oct._1.png

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

These 6 DeFi Coins Have Given Better Returns Than Dogecoin, Tesla, Apple This Year

These 6 DeFi Coins Have Given Better Returns Than Dogecoin, Tesla, Apple This Year

Decentralized Finance or DeFi has been buzzing ever since China issued its latest ban on cryptocurrencies. read more
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Here's What Needs To Happen To Boost The Crypto's Utility

Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Here's What Needs To Happen To Boost The Crypto's Utility

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus advocated for the completion of the Dogecoin-Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bridge. read more
Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price is headed much higher, according to Yaron Schwarcz, a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) maximalist who is the co-founder of robotics firm Sk read more
'Goodbye Bears'? Bitcoin Surges, Liquidating $270M Short Positions In One Hour

'Goodbye Bears'? Bitcoin Surges, Liquidating $270M Short Positions In One Hour

The market-leading cryptocurrency is surging on Friday, adding more than $4,000 to its price over the past 24 hours. read more