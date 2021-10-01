fbpx

SEC Delays Bitcoin ETF Decisions, Again

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 1, 2021 12:42 pm
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has announced that it delayed its decision on the approval of multiple Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) once again.

What Happened: In a statement dated Sept 29, the SEC announced that it extended its decision deadline for four Bitcoin ETFs for 45 days. The regulator said it needs additional time to decide whether to accept the 19b-4 applications. 

The approval deadlines for the Bitcoin ETFs in question — namely the Global X Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie XBTO Bitcoin Futures Fund, WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust and Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF — are now rescheduled for Nov. 21, Dec. 8, Dec. 11 and Dec. 24, respectively. 

The SEC said "it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so it has sufficient time to consider" both the change itself and the comment it may receive.

The announcement follows a Bloomberg analyst suggesting in late August the SEC is likely to approve a Bitcoin futures-based ETF soon, possibly this month. For those disappointed by the absence of a United States-based Bitcoin ETF, in late July the New York Stock Exchange saw the launch of a cryptocurrency mining firm.

Cryptocurrency SEC Markets Tech

