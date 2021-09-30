What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 4.47% higher at $3,039.51 over 24 hours early Thursday morning at press time.

What’s Moving? The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has fallen 2% over the last seven days.

ETH gained 1.21% against the apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over 24 hours.

In the last 90 days, ETH has shot up 50.26%. Since the year began, ETH is up 316.15%. Even so, ETH is down 30.40% since it touched an all-time high of $4,362.35 in May.

Why Is It Moving? ETH moved in parallel with gains seen in other major cryptocurrencies at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.21% to $1.92 trillion.

ETH was the third most discussed cryptocurrency on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz.com data. It was mentioned in 3,172 tweets.

On Wednesday, co-founder of Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), Mihailo Bjelic, said on Twitter that the layer 2 solution eclipsed Ethereum L1 in daily active addresses for the first time.

Another huge milestone for @0xPolygon! We eclipsed Ethereum L1 in daily active addresses for the first time! This is just the beginning. We are working round the clock to improve our tech, strengthen our ecosystem and increase adoption. Let's bring the world to Ethereum! pic.twitter.com/K4sAF1y3LT — Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) September 29, 2021

This week, Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe compared charts of ETH in 2017 and in the current year.

Beautiful comparison between $ETH 2017 and $ETH 2021. Had a similar structure in 2017, where it broke south with a correction of 50%. Now, the same price action takes place, with a correction of 35%. The path to $15,000-20,000 per $ETH is still open. pic.twitter.com/ccF92EOyG5 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 27, 2021

As per the analyst, “The path to $15,000-20,000 per $ETH is still open.”

