fbpx

What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 30, 2021 2:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 4.47% higher at $3,039.51 over 24 hours early Thursday morning at press time.

What’s Moving? The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has fallen 2% over the last seven days.

ETH gained 1.21% against the apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over 24 hours.

In the last 90 days, ETH has shot up 50.26%. Since the year began, ETH is up 316.15%. Even so, ETH is down 30.40% since it touched an all-time high of $4,362.35 in May.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why Is It Moving? ETH moved in parallel with gains seen in other major cryptocurrencies at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.21% to $1.92 trillion.

ETH was the third most discussed cryptocurrency on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz.com data. It was mentioned in 3,172 tweets.

On Wednesday, co-founder of Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), Mihailo Bjelic, said on Twitter that the layer 2 solution eclipsed Ethereum L1 in daily active addresses for the first time.

This week, Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe compared charts of ETH in 2017 and in the current year.

As per the analyst, “The path to $15,000-20,000 per $ETH is still open.”

See Also: Ethereum Needs To Bounce At Support Or Else It Could See A Downward Spiral

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lead The Crypto Market Higher But Inflation Worries Remain

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lead The Crypto Market Higher But Inflation Worries Remain

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other large coins traded in the green as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.57% to $1.85 trillion on Wednesday night. read more
Q&A on Bitcoin Adoption and use case with Tongan Noble: Member of Parliament Lord Fusitu'a

Q&A on Bitcoin Adoption and use case with Tongan Noble: Member of Parliament Lord Fusitu'a

Growing up in a rural town of 700 people, the odds of me talking with a member of parliament were slim at best—let alone talking with them about monetary systems, policy, remittances, GDP growth, etc. read more
Is Using Bitcoin To Buy A House A Good Idea?

Is Using Bitcoin To Buy A House A Good Idea?

The popularity of cryptocurrency has rapidly gone up in just a few years. At one point, the digital currency concept seemed to be just a fad, with only tech whizzes attempting to mine some coin. Now, however, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is at the top of the list for many cryptocurrency investors all over the world.  read more
Jack Dorsey's Square, Coinbase Ventures Join $15M Funding Round In African Bitcoin Exchange

Jack Dorsey's Square, Coinbase Ventures Join $15M Funding Round In African Bitcoin Exchange

Jack Dorsey’s Square Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) participated with Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COIN) financing arm, Coinbase Ventures, in Africa’s largest Bitcoin read more