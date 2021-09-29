fbpx

Ethereum Needs To Bounce At Support Or Else It Could See A Downward Spiral

byTyler Bundy
September 29, 2021 9:18 am
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading lower amid a cryptocurrency market that is taking a slight dip.

Ethereum recently crossed back below a key level. The key level was once a resistance level, but was trying to turn into a support level.

Ethereum is trading at $2,911.12 at publication time.

Ethereum Daily Chart Analysis

  • After breaking out of the ascending triangle pattern, Ethereum was unable to hold the $3,000 level as support.
  • The $3,000 level held as resistance, then the crypto broke out and tried to retest the $3,000 level as support, but did so unsuccessfully. Ethereum may fall back toward the higher low trendline where it could find support.
  • The crypto trades below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the crypto looks to be in a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may act as a spot of resistance, while the 200-day moving averages may hold as support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been fading lower the past few weeks and now sits at 40. This shows there is more selling pressure than buying pressure in the crypto in the past couple of weeks.

ethdaily9-28-21.jpg

What’s Next For Ethereum?

Bullish traders are looking to see Ethereum bounce and cross back above the $3,000 level. If the crypto can cross back above this level and hold it as support, it may be able to continue on the run it was on.

Bearish traders want to see Ethereum drop back down to the higher low trendline and then be able to hold below the trendline. This could cause a possible change in trends and for a long-term downtrend to begin.

Cryptocurrency Markets

Why Buying Tacos And Pizzas At Major Chains With Dogecoin Could Soon Be A Reality

Verifone, one of the world’s largest point-of-sale providers, could soon make cryptocurrency payments a reality at large-scale U.S.-based retailers. read more
'The Sims' Developer Jumps Aboard NFT Bandwagon As Ethereum-Based Axie Infinity Sees Great Success This Year

The designer of Electronic Arts’ (NASDAQ: EA) “The Sims” and “Sim City” games, Will Wright, is releasing a new non fungible token-oriented game that aims to “uncover” the subconscious.  read more
Affirm To Join PayPal In Allowing Users To Buy And Sell Bitcoin, Other Cryptos

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is planning to allow its customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more
Hamster Cryptocurrency Shoots Up 465% — Courtesy Of Elon Musk And Dogecoin Creator?

Hamster (CRYPTO: HAM) cryptocurrency is skyrocketing on Tuesday — seemingly thanks to Mr.Goxx, a cryptocurrency trade-picking hamster. What Happened: HAM traded 464.46% higher at 0.0000000016 over 24 hours leading up to press time. read more