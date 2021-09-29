fbpx

Jack Dorsey's Square, Coinbase Ventures Join $15M Funding Round In African Bitcoin Exchange

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 29, 2021 10:37 am
Jack Dorsey’s Square Inc (NASDAQ:SQ) participated with Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COIN) financing arm, Coinbase Ventures, in Africa’s largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) related investment.

What Happened: Yellow Card, a Pan-African crypto exchange, has raised $15 million in Series A Funding, as per a report from Forbes.

The round was led by Valar Ventures, Third Prime and Castle Island Ventures with participation from Square, Coinbase Ventures and Blockchain.com Ventures.

Square’s investment in the firm is unsurprising given that its founder Jack Dorsey has been a long-term advocate for Bitcoin, which can be seen in tweet back in 2019.

Yellow Card was established in June 2019 after its founders sought to bring crypto to people that don’t have access to financial systems.

The exchange’s co-founder Chris Maurice recalled being driven to create a solution for the African market after meeting a Nigerian man in the U.S. who was charged $90 by Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to send $200 to Nigeria.

“The big picture is to change the way that money moves around the continent using crypto, and we want to make it easier for people to be able to just jump from their local economy into the economy of the internet and vice versa,” said Maurice.

“Our overall user growth has been 30X since the start of the pandemic, and Uganda is currently our fastest-growing market,” he added.

The firm plans to use its newly raised $15 million to grow its team, expand to new countries and launch new products.

Price Action: Square shares are down 0.27% at $242.04 and Bitcoin is trading at $42,211, up 2.83% on Wednesday morning.

Photo: Jürg Kradolfer on Unsplash

