fbpx

People In China No Longer Able To Access Popular Data Aggregators Of Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ethereum

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 28, 2021 12:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
People In China No Longer Able To Access Popular Data Aggregators Of Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ethereum

China has blocked two of the most popular cryptocurrency data websites — CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

What Happened: Benzinga confirmed that in the early hours of Tuesday CoinMarketCap.com and CoinGecko.com were inaccessible in China.

The websites provide price information and market capitalization data on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Tests were carried out using tools provided by comparitech.com and greatfire.org, which confirmed that both the websites are now behind China’s so-called Great Firewall. The news was earlier reported by The Block.

Investor and China watcher CN Wire said on Twitter that Chinese IP addresses are also unable to access TradingView.

Benzinga confirmed using the greatfire.org tool that the website is under censorship in China but comparitech.com labeled the website as being blocked.

Why It Matters: CoinGecko founder TM Lee said that data sites did not actively cut off Chinese IP access but rather it was a move by China’s internet censorship agency, reported The Block.

“As far as we know, we didn't block proactively,” said Lee.

China’s central bank the People’s Bank of China repeated a warning on virtual assets like cryptocurrencies on Friday. 

The cryptocurrency market largely shrugged off the latest salvo by the central bank on Monday. 

Decentralized Finance powered exchanges are currently in the spotlight and have seen a surge in usage after China cracked down on cryptocurrencies.
Read Next: Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

As Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Remain Unsteady Due To Regulatory Woes, DeFi Finds Its Time To Shine

As Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Remain Unsteady Due To Regulatory Woes, DeFi Finds Its Time To Shine

Major coins traded in the red on Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 1.49% to $1.88 trillion. read more
Miami's Crypto-Friendly Mayor Suarez Urges Miners To Set Up Operations Near Nuclear Plant

Miami's Crypto-Friendly Mayor Suarez Urges Miners To Set Up Operations Near Nuclear Plant

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently told the Wall Street Journal that he has been pitching Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining firms to set up their operations near South Florida's Turkey Point nuclear power read more
Work A Job To Buy Crypto? Coinbase Wants You To Deposit Your Check

Work A Job To Buy Crypto? Coinbase Wants You To Deposit Your Check

Job workers have long been able to deposit their checks into their bank. The process sees the employer send the money directly to the employee’s bank account without the need to go cash a physical check. A cryptocurrency trading platform would like you to deposit your paycheck with them to invest in the ever growing world of crypto. read more
Gold Or Bitcoin: Which One Is The Best Investment?

Gold Or Bitcoin: Which One Is The Best Investment?

Gold or bitcoin? Faced with these two assets, many investors find themselves in a dilemma. And although everything related to bitcoin remains to be seen, young investors turn to it, while veterans continue to rely on the good ol’ metal to guard their capital from market risks.  read more