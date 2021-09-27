fbpx

DeFi's Watershed Moment? Decentralized Exchange Beats Coinbase's Trading Volume

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 27, 2021 3:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DeFi's Watershed Moment? Decentralized Exchange Beats Coinbase's Trading Volume

Decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) saw higher trading volume on its derivatives exchange platform than United States-based public crypto exchange Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

What Happened: According to CoinGecko data, dYdX facilitated over $4.3 billion in trades over the last 24 hours, while Coinbase  saw $3.7 billion in volume — nearly 15% less.

Antonio Juliano — who left Coinbase five years ago and later went on to found dYdX — said in a recent tweet that he is "blown away and humbled by the recent growth" of his platform.

Juliano also wrote that when he joined Coinbase that he told the firm's CEO, Brian Armstrong, that he "wanted to found a company some day."

At a later time, Armstrong became one of the decentralized exchange's earliest investors and biggest supporters.

The metric is a testament to the explosive growth of DeFi protocols that started in 2020 and continued this year. According to DeFi tracking service DeFi Pulse, one year ago such protocols managed $20.6 billion, while now they are managing over $84.2 billion — or growth of nearly 309%.

See Also: WHAT IS DEFI?

Such growth did not go unnoticed. According to mid-August reports, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is now looking closely into the DeFi space and its DEXs after filing its first unregistered security lawsuit against a DeFi development firm.

At the end of August, the regulator also signed a deal with blockchain analytics firm AnChain.AI to help its efforts in monitoring DeFi protocols.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time DYDX is trading at about $19.60 after seeing about 3% growth over the last 24 hours. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

Related Articles

Work A Job To Buy Crypto? Coinbase Wants You To Deposit Your Check

Work A Job To Buy Crypto? Coinbase Wants You To Deposit Your Check

Job workers have long been able to deposit their checks into their bank. The process sees the employer send the money directly to the employee’s bank account without the need to go cash a physical check. A cryptocurrency trading platform would like you to deposit your paycheck with them to invest in the ever growing world of crypto. read more
Crypto Industry Should Brace For 'Wall Street-Esque Regulation,' Expert Warns

Crypto Industry Should Brace For 'Wall Street-Esque Regulation,' Expert Warns

The cryptocurrency industry should expect and prepare for financial regulation — not unlike the mainstream financial landscape — according to Marco Santori, chief legal officer of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange. read more
Kentucky Regulator Bashes Crypto Lending, Orders Celsius Network To Halt Local Operations

Kentucky Regulator Bashes Crypto Lending, Orders Celsius Network To Halt Local Operations

Kentucky's securities regulator, the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions, took action against cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) by issuing a cease and desist order. See Also: CELSIUS NETWORK REVIEW read more
Will Robinhood Slash Coinbase's Earnings?

Will Robinhood Slash Coinbase's Earnings?

Robinhood's feeless trading experience forced many of its competitors to say goodbye to one of their primary revenue sources. But will it also force the hand of cryptocurrency brokerages? See Also: HOW TO BUY ROBINHOOD (HOOD) IPO STOCK  read more