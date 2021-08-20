fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.75
360.46
+ 0.48%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
45724.78
+ 0%
DIA
-0.62
350.74
-0.18%
SPY
+ 0.73
438.45
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 1.10
148.25
+ 0.74%
GLD
-0.48
167.58
-0.29%

SEC's Chairman Gary Gensler Takes Aim At DeFi

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 19, 2021 9:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SEC's Chairman Gary Gensler Takes Aim At DeFi

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is now looking closely into the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry and its decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Earlier this month, the SEC filed its first unregistered security lawsuit against a DeFi development firm.

What Happened: According to the Wall Street Journal report, Genslersuggested that some DeFi projects have features that make them look like the kind of entities the SEC is tasked with overseeing.

He believes platforms that reward participants with tokens or similar incentives could be classified as an activity that should be regulated despite their decentralization.

The SEC Chairman pointed out that "there’s still a core group of folks that are not only writing the software, like the open-source software, but they often have governance and fees."

Read also: SEC Chairman Asks Senator Warren To Increase DeFi Regulation

Furthermore, such projects usually also feature "some incentive structure for those promoters and sponsors in the middle of this.”

As Benzinga explained in a recent report, the SEC made it very clear that slapping the DeFi label on a project and hoping to avoid regulation does not work.

Why It Matters: While Gensler said that the SEC may attempt to regulate some entities despite their decentralization, in some cases, enforcement may end up being near impossible.

If no company exists and all that there is to a DeFi protocol is a set of smart contracts deployed on a blockchain by a group of anonymous developers scattered around the world, there is very little that the SEC can do short of attacking the blockchain itself.

This is where the decentralization of the underlying blockchain — most of DeFi projects are hosted on Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH) — comes into play.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Legal SEC Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

Putting Crypto In Your Retirement Account Might Be A Bad Idea, Analysts Think

With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies reaching mainstream recognition and seeing a great adoption jump over the last couple of years, many are considering including them in their retirement accounts — but experts advise to refrain from doing it. read more

Cade Cunningham Signs Endorsement Deal With BlockFi, Takes Signing Bonus In Bitcoin

Cade Cunningham endeared himself to fans in Stillwater, Oklahoma with his stellar play at Oklahoma State University. Now, the Detroit Pistons’ first-overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft has charmed a new crowd read more

Coinbase Prepares For Crypto Winter With $4B War Chest Of Cash Reserves

What Happened: Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has stockpiled $4 billion in cash in preparation for a period of extended business risks. read more

Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton Joins Crypto Firm Fireblocks' Advisory Board

Former Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) Jay Clayton joined a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Fireblocks. read more