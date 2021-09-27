fbpx

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin Could 10X In 5 Years, But I Don't Care

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 27, 2021 12:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin Could 10X In 5 Years, But I Don't Care

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon hasn’t changed his mind about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), despite acknowledging its potential to increase significantly in value over the next few years.

What Happened: In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Dimon said he doesn’t “really care about Bitcoin” and believes that people “waste too much time and breath on it.”

“I am not a buyer of bitcoin. I think if you borrow money to buy bitcoin, you’re a fool,” Dimon said.

“That does not mean it can’t go 10 times in price in the next five years. But I don’t care about that,” he added.

The CEO went on to draw parallels between crypto assets and Beanie Babies that once sold for $2,000 apiece, tulip bulbs and internet stocks.

“Speculation happens in every market around the world, including in communist countries. So, I don’t know why there is a surprise with a lot of speculation, particularly when there’s as much liquidity in the system.”

Dimon is also certain in his belief that governments will regulate Bitcoin and that will constrain its success to some extent.

“But whether it eliminates it, I have no idea and I don’t personally care,” he said.

Earlier this year, JPMorgan moved to offer all of its wealth management clients access to crypto funds.

Analysts from the firm have also been actively monitoring crypto markets and publishing research reports on the rapidly evolving space. Most recently, the bank found that institutional investors are more interested in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) than Bitcoin futures.

"This points to much healthier demand for Ethereum vs. Bitcoin by institutional investors," the analysts said in a report published last week.

BTC Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $43,324, down 0.02% over 24 hours. Ethereum was down 0.69% at $3,049.57. 

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Ethereum Classic Takes Breather Along With Dogecoin, Other Popular Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum Classic Takes Breather Along With Dogecoin, Other Popular Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is trading slightly lower Monday in a market that's seeing a slight correction. read more
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Giant Stock Market Crash In October, Says He Won't Sell Bitcoin Yet

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Giant Stock Market Crash In October, Says He Won't Sell Bitcoin Yet

Robert Kiyosaki foresees a “giant stock market crash” within the next month, but believes in holding on to a few select asset classes. read more
Deutsche Bank: If Bitcoin Is Digital Gold, Ethereum Is Digital Silver

Deutsche Bank: If Bitcoin Is Digital Gold, Ethereum Is Digital Silver

A new report from Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Research reasons that if Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the 21st century “digital gold,” then Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is “digital silver.” read more
Tesla FSD Button, Ethereum Rebound, Netflix Crypto Documentary, Bitcoin Predictions, Apple's Charging Woes: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Tesla FSD Button, Ethereum Rebound, Netflix Crypto Documentary, Bitcoin Predictions, Apple's Charging Woes: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the cryptocurrency, technology and corporate sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more