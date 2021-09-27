What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.29% higher at $0.20 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 7% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against coins with a larger market capitalization like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 3.03% and 7.95%, respectively, over 24 hours.

Since 2021 began, DOGE has risen 3549.67% but the coin is down 28.59% over the last 30 days and 19.47% in the last 90 days.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE’s rise on Monday was in tandem with other major coins as the cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 5.42% to $1.96 trillion.

At press time, DOGE saw moderate interest on Twitter and was mentioned in 1,154 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

The most mentioned cryptocurrencies were BTC and ETH with 5,995 and 3,268 mentions on Twitter, respectively.

Large-cap cryptocurrencies are on a rebound after shrugging off the latest ban imposed by the People’s Bank of China.

Analysts have mostly dismissed the latest move by the Chinese regular as well. “It would seem like a negative thing to have China ban bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but the market barely cares after the 100th time,” said cryptocurrency entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano.

DOGE has developed an inside bar pattern, which is a sign of a coming period consolidation, wrote Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer on Sunday.

As per Schaffer, DOGE is trading in a steep downtrend but holding above a key support level of $0.197. If DOGE loses support at this level it could decline to the 16-cent mark.

Meanwhile, a DOGE-knockoff Saitama Inu saw 24-hour gains on Sunday that trounced the price action seen in DOGE in a similar period.

Over the last day 30 days, SAITIMA has shot up a whopping 1085.95%, while its 90-days gain stands at 24061.07%.

