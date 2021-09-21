fbpx

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Calls Crypto 'Wild West' Asset Class 'Rife With Fraud'

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 21, 2021 12:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Calls Crypto 'Wild West' Asset Class 'Rife With Fraud'

U.S. Securities and Exchange Chairman Gary Gensler outlined a number of concerns with the crypto market to members of the U.S. Senate.

What Happened: In Sept. 14 testimony before the Senate, Gensler raised concerns about a number of crypto companies operating outside the regulatory framework and the lack of investor protections in place.

“Frankly, at this time, it’s more like the Wild West or the old world of 'buyer beware' that existed before the securities laws were enacted. This asset class is rife with fraud, scams and abuse in certain applications,” said Gensler.

“We can do better,” he added.

With respect to investor protection, Gensler said the SEC is working with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission because both agencies have relevant and sometimes even “overlapping jurisdiction” in crypto markets.

“I’ve suggested that platforms and projects come in and talk to us. Many platforms have dozens or hundreds of tokens on them. While each token’s legal status depends on its own facts and circumstances, the probability is quite remote that, with 50, 100 or 1,000 tokens, any given platform has zero securities,” he said.

Earlier this month, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said the SEC refused to explain why the platform's "Lend" product was considered a security.

Armstrong also said the regulator refused to meet with him while he was in Washington, D.C. earlier this year. The SEC reportedly told Armstrong it was “not meeting with any crypto companies.”

BTC Price Action: The leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading at a price of $42,857.98 midday Tuesday, down 1.66% over 24 hours. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations SEC Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin ETF Proposals: The SEC's Long History Of Rejections

Bitcoin ETF Proposals: The SEC's Long History Of Rejections

Last week, Fidelity Investments made headlines by announcing plans to provide financial backing for a new Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETF, the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust. read more
Bitcoin Isn't Currently An Inflation Hedge Says Chainalysis

Bitcoin Isn't Currently An Inflation Hedge Says Chainalysis

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis hasn’t found a “statistically significant correlation” between Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and inflation in the U.S. read more
Solana Investment Products Saw $4.8M Weekly Inflows Despite Last Week's DDoS Attack

Solana Investment Products Saw $4.8M Weekly Inflows Despite Last Week's DDoS Attack

A recent DDoS attack on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) network hasn’t altered its status as the new favorite altcoin among institutional investors. read more
Did Henry Ford Predict The Rise Of Bitcoin?

Did Henry Ford Predict The Rise Of Bitcoin?

Entrepreneur and industrialist Henry Ford is credited with creating several items that Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) pioneered for the automotive industry. Could Ford also have been a leading voice in the creation of Bitcoin? read more