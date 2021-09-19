fbpx

If You Invested $1,000 In Solana On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

byChris Katje
September 19, 2021 3:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Invested $1,000 In Solana On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies in 2021 has been Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). The poof-of-stake and proof-of history based cryptocurrency has surged in popularity and has also seen new non-fungible token projects use its blockchain over well-known Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which uses a proof-of-work model that requires high gas costs for transactions.

Solana Launch: Solana was launched in April 2020 and has gained popularity over the last 18 months. The price of Solana has surged from $0.75 to a high of $214.96 in early September.

The introduction of NFTs on the Solana network has helped increase awareness of the cryptocurrency and also the valuation of the cryptocurrency.

Degenerate Ape Academy is one of the most well-known Solana NFT projects. The NFT project sold 10,000 apes in 10 minutes. A seven figure sale of a Degenerate Ape Academy NFT was announced recently, bringing more attention to the NFT project and Solana.

Related Link: Degenerate Ape NFTs On Solana Blockchain Selling For Millions 

Investing $1,000: On Jan. 1, 2021, Solana had a high trading price of $1.86. An investor who put $1,000 into Solana on the first day of 2021 could have purchased 537.63 SOL.

That $1,000 investment on Jan. 1, 2021 would be worth $84,596.29 today based on a current price of $158.02 for Solana at the time of writing.

Solana is currently the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market cap at $46.88 billion, according to Assetdash.com. Solana has gained 108 positions on the site that ranks stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Solana is ranked 288th overall. 

With the demand for new NFT projects launching on Solana increasing, the price of Solana could keep rising. NFT collectors and investors are starting to diversify their portfolios by owning NFTs across several cryptocurrencies or transitioning to Solana to avoid high gas fees.

There will be competition coming for Solana and Ethereum in the future as more cryptocurrencies look for ways to take advantage of the rising interest and valuation in NFTs.

Photo: Courtesy of solana.com

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Education Markets General

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Trader Lark Davis Says Ethereum Poised For 190% Rally On Its Way To Over $10K

Cryptocurrency Trader Lark Davis Says Ethereum Poised For 190% Rally On Its Way To Over $10K

Crypto trader and influencer Lark Davis, with over 432,000 YouTube subscribers, says that he is bullish on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). In a new video, Davis says that Ethereum is ready for a 190% rally and is preparing to appreciate above $10,000 based on certain factors.  read more
EXCLUSIVE: How The Drone Racing League Can Grow With NFTs, Blockchain And New Prime Time Media

EXCLUSIVE: How The Drone Racing League Can Grow With NFTs, Blockchain And New Prime Time Media

Launched in 2016, Drone Racing League features pilots who maneuver professional drones through courses at speeds of 90 mph or more. The sport’s focus on technology and reaching a younger audience could get a boost with a cryptocurrency-related partnership announced this week. read more
$1.2B of ETH Disappeared From Exchanges Yesterday — Or Did It?

$1.2B of ETH Disappeared From Exchanges Yesterday — Or Did It?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on-chain metrics are painting a rather bullish picture as exchanges hold less and less of the coin's supply. read more
YouTuber Trades Tesla Roadster For NFT

YouTuber Trades Tesla Roadster For NFT

The YouTuber known for managing the "What's Inside?" channel, Dan Markham, exchanged his original Tesla Roadster for the non-fungible token "Positive Porcupine." read more