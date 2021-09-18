Little Baby Doge: The Newest Member Of The Doge Cryptocurrency Family

First there was Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), then Baby Doge, followed by WifeDoge and now the newest entrant into the Shiba Inu dog-themed cryptocurrency family is Little Baby Dogecoin. It is considered a hyper-deflationary decentralized buyback token, a community-driven project that aims to reduce global warming by using the crypto ecosystem.

According to its website the goal behind the meme coin currency is to create awareness about the current climate change situation. The project is focused on bringing crypto and charity work together to make a difference in the fight against climate change.

According to their twitter feed, the founders of Little Baby Dogecoin held an AMA session with their telegram community on September 10 to help shed light on how willing society is to fight global warming.

The project aims to maximize their investors' returns by also having staking platforms, pools, lotteries, and NFTs. There will be a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 Little Baby Dogecoins (that's one quadrillion coins).

Little Baby Doge is planning on launching a presale of its utility token on a date to be announced on the community's socials. The event will sell 36% of the overall token supply. According to the team, the presale launch will only occur after they have reached 15,000 telegram members in their main channel.

The company aims to be listed on both CoinBase and Binance.

Image: The Little Baby Doge Instagram Page