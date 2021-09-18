fbpx

Little Baby Doge: The Newest Member Of The Doge Cryptocurrency Family

byBibhu Pattnaik
September 18, 2021 11:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Little Baby Doge: The Newest Member Of The Doge Cryptocurrency Family

First there was Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), then Baby Doge, followed by WifeDoge and now the newest entrant into the Shiba Inu dog-themed cryptocurrency family is Little Baby Dogecoin. It is considered a hyper-deflationary decentralized buyback token, a community-driven project that aims to reduce global warming by using the crypto ecosystem. 

According to its website the goal behind the meme coin currency is to create awareness about the current climate change situation. The project is focused on bringing crypto and charity work together to make a difference in the fight against climate change.

According to their twitter feed, the founders of Little Baby Dogecoin held an AMA session with their telegram community on September 10 to help shed light on how willing society is to fight global warming.

The project aims to maximize their investors' returns by also having staking platforms, pools, lotteries, and NFTs. There will be a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 Little Baby Dogecoins (that's one quadrillion coins).

Little Baby Doge is planning on launching a presale of its utility token on a date to be announced on the community's socials. The event will sell 36% of the overall token supply. According to the team, the presale launch will only occur after they have reached 15,000 telegram members in their main channel.

The company aims to be listed on both CoinBase and Binance.

Image: The Little Baby Doge Instagram Page

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Dogecoin Misses Out But These 6 Cryptocurrencies Have Given Over 5000% Return This Year

Dogecoin Misses Out But These 6 Cryptocurrencies Have Given Over 5000% Return This Year

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has risen an impressive 4,346.73% year-to-date as of Friday but these six cryptocurrencies have given even better returns. See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) read more
Dogecoin Consolidates Above Key Support: Still Headed For 30 Cents?

Dogecoin Consolidates Above Key Support: Still Headed For 30 Cents?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) further increased the likeliness for bulls to charge higher after consolidating above a critical price level. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Moving Up Today In Defiance Of Wider Crypto Market Slump?

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Up Today In Defiance Of Wider Crypto Market Slump?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.71% higher over 24 hours at $0.255 early Friday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has gained 1.6% over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE rose 4.36% and 6% respectively over 24 hours. read more
Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Overtakes WallStreetBets-Favorite Clover Health In Market Cap, Eyes Wish Stock Next

Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Overtakes WallStreetBets-Favorite Clover Health In Market Cap, Eyes Wish Stock Next

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has overtaken Reddit-favorite Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) in terms of market capitalization, while eyeing the market capitalization of e-commerce company ContextLog read more