Want To Get Shiba Inu For Free? Here's How You Can

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi announced a "massive airdrop" of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for its users.

What Happened: According to a recent announcement, Huobi plans to airdrop 1.3 billion SHIB on a first-come-first-serve basis. The exchange wrote that each user can earn a bonus of 1.3 million SHIB — which translates to just over $10 as of press time.

To receive the coins, users have to complete the identity verification on the trading platform, invite other users to register an account and complete the verification themselves as well. At this point, when the invited user reaches a minimum spot trading volume of 100 tethers (CRYPTO: USDT) the reward will be unlocked. The offer is limited to only European users and each one of them can invite up to 50 new users. The promotional period started on Sept. 13 and is scheduled to end on Sept. 20.

Earlier today, Shiba Inu posted over 21% of gains in under 24 hours after major United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) added the token to its trading platform.

Price Action: Shiba Inu traded 33.5% higher at $0.000008966 at press time early Friday.