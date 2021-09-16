fbpx

Will Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin Rise More By 2022?

byHenry Khederian
September 16, 2021 2:22 pm
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: By the end of the year, will Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) grow more?

  • Shiba Inu: 35.2%
  • Dogecoin: 64.8%

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu

In this week’s study, Dogecoin received a majority of support from traders and investors. Respondents were less confident about the near-time price action of Shiba Inu.

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token Shiba Inu was trading around $0.000006624 at press time and is trading lower by around 4% over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is trading around $0.241, lower by 2.4% over the past 24 hours.

For the uninitiated: Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that’s similarly themed to Dogecoin. The token leverages Ethereum’s robust network, the token plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem.

See Also: Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in September 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

