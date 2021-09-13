Why This Voyager Ad For Crypto Trading Has Dogecoin Community All Excited

A new advertisement released by cryptocurrency trading platform Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTC:VYGVF) has the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community excited as the ad features the meme cryptocurrency’s mascot – a Shiba Inu dog.

What Happened: The new video campaign is called “New Best Friend” and features NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski, who is now a brand ambassador for Voyager, and a Shiba Inu. Notably, the ad does not feature Gronkowski’s well-known French bulldog, Ralphie.

Gronkowski is also seen asking in the ad, “Why do you keep pitching Doge?”

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, noted that the use of Dogecoin and a Shiba Inu in the ad to literally advertise for all cryptocurrencies highlights the brand’s strength.

Consider that Dogecoin is being used here to literally advertise for all cryptocurrency. That’s how strong the brand is. Much wow.pic.twitter.com/bwAXPCovGP — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 12, 2021

Why It Matters: Created mainly as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin has shot to prominence this year, in major part due to endorsement from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The meme cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 4,142.9%.

The Shiba Inu breed is also seeing high demand from dog lovers, courtesy of Musk and the popularity of Dogecoin.

Price Action: Voyager Digital shares closed more than 4% lower in Friday’s trading at $13.29.

Dogecoin is down 1.0% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2396 at press time.

