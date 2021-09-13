fbpx

Why This Voyager Ad For Crypto Trading Has Dogecoin Community All Excited

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 13, 2021 5:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Voyager Ad For Crypto Trading Has Dogecoin Community All Excited

A new advertisement released by cryptocurrency trading platform Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTC:VYGVF) has the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community excited as the ad features the meme cryptocurrency’s mascot – a Shiba Inu dog.

What Happened: The new video campaign is called “New Best Friend” and features NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski, who is now a brand ambassador for Voyager, and a Shiba Inu. Notably, the ad does not feature Gronkowski’s well-known French bulldog, Ralphie.

Gronkowski is also seen asking in the ad, “Why do you keep pitching Doge?”

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, noted that the use of Dogecoin and a Shiba Inu in the ad to literally advertise for all cryptocurrencies highlights the brand’s strength.

The tweet had 2,575 likes and was also retweeted 657 times, as at press time.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Created mainly as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin has shot to prominence this year, in major part due to endorsement from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The meme cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 4,142.9%.

The Shiba Inu breed is also seeing high demand from dog lovers, courtesy of Musk and the popularity of Dogecoin.

Price Action: Voyager Digital shares closed more than 4% lower in Friday’s trading at $13.29.

Dogecoin is down 1.0% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2396 at press time.

Read Next: Elon Musk Sends Floki-Themed Dogecoin Knock-Off Soaring 1000% With Single Tweet

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

5 Headlines From This Weekend You May Have Missed: Apple Event, Facebook Smart Glasses, Elon Musk And Dogecoin, Disney And 'Shang-Chi,' Tesla China Price Hike

5 Headlines From This Weekend You May Have Missed: Apple Event, Facebook Smart Glasses, Elon Musk And Dogecoin, Disney And 'Shang-Chi,' Tesla China Price Hike

This weekend was packed with interesting news from the technology, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors. Here is a quick roundup of the top five stories that investors may have missed. read more
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.39% lower at $0.24 over 24 hours at press time in the early hours of Monday. What’s Moving?  The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 23.12% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Elon Musk Sends Floki-Themed Dogecoin Knock-Off Soaring 1000% With Single Tweet

Elon Musk Sends Floki-Themed Dogecoin Knock-Off Soaring 1000% With Single Tweet

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), posted a picture of his newly arrived Shiba Inu dog Floki on Twitter and that was enough to send Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knock-offs named after the pooch soaring.  read more
Elon Musk Tweet Leads To An 'Important' Upgrade For Almost 800 Dogecoin Nodes

Elon Musk Tweet Leads To An 'Important' Upgrade For Almost 800 Dogecoin Nodes

In a recent tweet, a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) developer, Doge Whisperer mentioned the importance of the 1.14.4 Dogecoin upgrade, referring to a two-week-old  read more