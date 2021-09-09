fbpx

Litecoin Consolidates Crypto Crash, Follows Bitcoin In Attempt To Erase Losses

byMelanie Schaffer
September 9, 2021 5:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Litecoin Consolidates Crypto Crash, Follows Bitcoin In Attempt To Erase Losses

On Thursday, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) was trading over 2% higher in another attempt to erase some of the losses brought on when El Salvador formally adopted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as legal tender and the cryptocurrency market went into free fall.

Litecoin plummeted more than 26% lower on Tuesday but bounced and wicked from a support level near the $162 mark.

On Wednesday, the crypto consolidated the move and printed a long-legged doji candle, which indicates indecision.

See Also: How To Buy Litecoin • What is Litecoin?

The Litecoin Chart: Litecoin’s relative strength index (RSI) had also reached an uncomfortable 75% on Sept. 5. An RSI over the 70% level puts a stock or crypto into overbought territory which is a sell signal for technical traders. When Litecoin’s RSI reached 74% between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15 the crypto retraced almost 14% over the two trading days that followed.

On Thursday, Litecoin’s trading range was completely within the trading range from Wednesday. When Litecoin tried to surpass Tuesday’s high-of-day, the crypto rejected and traded lower. This has set Litecoin into an inside bar pattern which indicates consolidation.

Litecoin began trading in an uptrend on July 21 after creating a double bottom pattern at the $103.88 level, making consistently higher highs and higher lows. On Aug. 16 the crypto then entered into a sideways trading pattern in consolidation before creating a triple bottom pattern at the $164.50 level, which propelled Litecoin up a resistance level at $232.

Litecoin is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), but the eight-day EMA is trending above the 21-day, which indicates indecision.

Litecoin will need to rise up above the $193 level to avoid causing the eight-day EMA to cross below the 21-day. Litecoin is trading slightly below the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bearish.

  • Bulls want big bullish volume to come in and drive Litecoin back up above the EMAs and a resistance level at $193.80. If the crypto can regain the level as support, it has room to move up toward $208.23.
  • Bears want to see Litecoin continue to reject the upper EMAs and for the crypto to fall back below the $176 level. If Litecoin loses the area as support, it could fall toward $162.93. If Litecoin is unable to regain the eight-day EMA as support it is possible the crypto is settling into a bear flag pattern which could cause the crypto to see further downside.

ltc_sept._9.png

Image by Eivind Pedersen from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin Could Have A Golden Crossover And Bullish Push

Why Bitcoin Could Have A Golden Crossover And Bullish Push

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading higher Thursday in a relatively quiet cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is nearing an interesting technical point, the golden cross, a popular moving average crossover. How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) • Easy Steps read more
Why This Investor Is Buying The Dip In Coinbase Stock

Why This Investor Is Buying The Dip In Coinbase Stock

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stock sold off this week after the company announced it received a "Wells Notice" from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in regard to its Lend program. read more
Raydium, Mina Protocol Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Raydium, Mina Protocol Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more

Bain Capital Files To Create Crypto Investment Fund

-Reuters read more