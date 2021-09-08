fbpx

Why Scaramucci Is Still 'Quite Optimistic' About Crypto's Trajectory Over The Next Few Months

byAdam Eckert
September 8, 2021 1:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Scaramucci Is Still 'Quite Optimistic' About Crypto's Trajectory Over The Next Few Months

The crypto markets fell sharply Tuesday after steadily climbing higher over the last month.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, isn't worried about the price action.

What Happened: No one can be certain, but given his lengthy experience in the markets, Scaramucci he said Wednesday on CNBC crypto felt like it was peaking as a result of the El Salvador news.

El Salvador rolled out the adoption of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Tuesday, making it the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

Related Link: Starbucks And McDonald's Now Accept Bitcoin In El Salvador

What's Next: A lot of leverage in the system was blown out as a result of the sell-off in cryptocurrencies, but the demand and fundamentals for crypto continue to improve, Scaramucci told CNBC.

"Every day you hear new stories about more wallets, more activity, more potentiality of an ETF – at least a Bitcoin futures ETF – and so I'm still quite optimistic for year's end," he said.

As digital applications become more prevalent, alt-coins like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) will continue to rise. There are "great use cases" for many of the alt-coins, Scaramucci said.

Crypto Price Action: Bitcoin was down 1.83% at $46,151, Ethereum was up 0.55% at $3,418.28, Cardano was up 4.40% at $2.42 and Algorand was up 55.14% at $1.75 over a 24-hour period at the time of publication.

Photo: QuoteInspector.com from Flickr.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

CoinFLEX Releases its Major Milestones Announcements of 2021

CoinFLEX Releases its Major Milestones Announcements of 2021

Trading Volume All Time Highs Since early August, CoinFLEX has seen a tremendous increase in trading activity, climbing to a staggering high of $3 billion USD daily trading volume with Open Interest over $200 million USD. The increase in trading volumes and market liquidity are indications of CoinFLEX's rapid adoption. read more

Robinhood Issues Blog Titled 'Crypto Recurring Investments Are Here'

https://blog.robinhood.com/ read more

'Robinhood Adds Recurring Daily Crypto Purchases Starting at $1' -Decrypt Report

https://decrypt.co/80462/robinhood-crypto-one-dollar read more
Decentralization of the Prevailing Ecosystem of the Sports Industry through Blockchain-Compatible DefiSportsCoin

Decentralization of the Prevailing Ecosystem of the Sports Industry through Blockchain-Compatible DefiSportsCoin

(Left to Right) Moustapha Mahamat, COO; Kevin Bilal, CEO; Jason Y., CTO. read more