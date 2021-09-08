Inside The Doge Pound: NFT's Founder On Dogecoin-Inspired Project, Puppies And What's Next

The Doge Pound (@TheDogePoundNFT) is an increasingly popular NFT project on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain consisting of 10,000 unique art pieces depicting what it calls "doges."

The Doge Pound recently released a new project called Doge Pound Puppies, a collection of more than 10,000 art pieces that are only available for holders of The Doge Pound NFTs.

While appearing on Benzinga's new NFT show, "The Roadmap," The Doge Pound founder John Lemon shared that although the floor prices of the NFTs are hard to ignore, there are other measures of project popularity he focuses on.

The floor price of The Doge Pound NFTs increased dramatically ahead of the Puppies launch as a result of the project's exclusivity, but Lemon pays more attention to measures such as social media growth and unique holders of the project.

Though Lemon anticipated a dip in unique holders amid the Puppies NFT project launch, "Unique holders in the project have gone up every single day since we've launched," he said.

Doge Pound Puppies: The project description on OpenSea says "From the creators of The Doge Pound comes Doge Pound Puppies. They're cute, adorable, and also ready for the moon! Collect yourself an adult and a puppy and down the road, you might just unlock something special!"

Some of Lemon's favorite traits of the new NFT project include puppies with cats on their heads, the slime feature and the diamond tail.

The artwork in the Puppies project may actually be better than the artwork in the original Doge Pound, Lemon said.

"It maybe offers a better, wide range that is just cute and cuddly and anyone can really love them."

What's Next: The next project The Doge Pound plans to release is its 3D collection featuring short revolving three-dimensional doges. The clips will contain original musical content from Steve Aoki and Trey Songz, Lemon said.

The Doge Pound is working on ways to better implement music from the pair of artists that would help to further increase the value of the NFTs.

Lemon noted that there is a possibility that The Doge Pound holders could gain access to an Aoki concert in the future.

The 3D collection is expected to be released in about two to three months, The Doge Pound founder told Benzinga.

See the full interview on "The Roadmap" here: