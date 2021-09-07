Top 10 NFT Projects By Weekly Sales Volume: Loot Leads Way, PUNKS, VeeFriends, Doge Pound Gain On Week

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up and is seeing record sales volume on platforms like OpenSea, a NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT project by sales volume over the last seven days, as reported by CryptoSlam:

1. Loot : $211.3 million, +4,027%

: $211.3 million, +4,027% 2. Axie Infinity : $151.7 million, -3%

: $151.7 million, -3% 3. Art Blocks : $97.1 million, -64%

: $97.1 million, -64% 4. Mutant Ape Yacht Club : $68.1 million, -58%

: $68.1 million, -58% 5. Bored Ape Yacht Club : $65.4 million, -54%

: $65.4 million, -54% 6. CryptoPunks : $64.7 million, -81%

: $64.7 million, -81% 7. PUNKS Comic : $27.7 million, +24%

: $27.7 million, +24% 8. Meebits : $21.7 million, -33%

: $21.7 million, -33% 9. VeeFriends : $13.3 million, +68%

: $13.3 million, +68% 10. The Doge Pound: $13.2 million, +148%

What Happened: The recently launched, text-based NFT Loot topped the list with $211 million in sales. This figure would have ranked third in last week’s top 10.

The top 10 list for this week was significantly different in terms of sales volume, with last week's ranging in volume from $25.1 million to $342.9 million.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club, which was new last week, fell in sales volume along with the original NFT from which it was launched, Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Both Ape projects fell by over 50% in sales volume, and Bored Ape Kennel Club, another Ape project, fell out of the top 10.

This week’s top 10 contained six of the same NFTs as last week. The newcomers to this week’s top 10 were PUNKS Comic, VeeFriends, The Doge Pound and Loot.

PUNKS Comic gained on the week with the launch of MetaHero, a NFT project claimable by PUNKS owners.

VeeFriends, a NFT project from Gary Vee, saw its sales volume increase 68% on the week. Vee tweeted several teasers throughout the week, including saying a “major development” in the road map of VeeFriends is coming.

“September is going to be VeeFriends month… please if you’ve been debating to join us…move,” Vee tweeted.

The Doge Pound came in at tenth on the list, with a 148% increase in sales volume. The NFT project that resembles the Shiba Inu dog featured on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) launched Doge Pound Puppies, which were free to anyone who owned a Doge Pound NFT.