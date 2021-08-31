fbpx

QQQ
-0.27
380.53
-0.07%
BTC/USD
+ 257.09
47240.00
+ 0.55%
DIA
-0.18
354.26
-0.05%

If You Invested $1,000 When Tim Draper Predicted Bitcoin Is Going To $10,000, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

byChris Katje
August 31, 2021 1:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Invested $1,000 When Tim Draper Predicted Bitcoin Is Going To $10,000, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the most vocal Bitcoin bulls over the years has been venture capitalist Tim Draper. In 2018, he made a bold prediction on the price of Bitcoin that ended up being right and early on the rise of the price of the cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Draper called Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) a really interesting currency in a 2013 Fox Business interview. He came back on Fox Business on Sept. 23, 2014, and shared his bold prediction on the price of Bitcoin.

“I’m still predicting Bitcoin $10,000 per Bitcoin in three years,” Draper said at the time.

The thesis from Draper? Bitcoin is a hedge against many global currencies and also a way to send currency globally with ease.

The prediction was bold in the sense that Bitcoin traded at $413 at the time of airing. Draper was early with investments in many companies including Skype, Hotmail and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), which put some weight behind his prediction.

Bitcoin hit the $10,000 price point in November 2017, about three years after Draper’s prediction was made.

With the rising price of Bitcoin in 2021, Draper has doubled down and now has a price target of $250,000 by the end of 2022.

Related Link: Exclusive: Tim Draper On Bitcoin, Ethereum, When He Would Sell BTC

Investing In Bitcoin: In 2014, Draper purchased 30,000 Bitcoin at an average price of $600 as a bet on the growth in value and usage of the cryptocurrency. Draper is now up over $1 billion on his original Bitcoin purchase.

Bitcoin traded at $413 at the time the interview aired in 2014. Bitcoin hit a high of $441.56 on Sept. 23, 2014.

If you invested $1,000 in Bitcoin at the high price on the day Draper was interviewed by Fox Business, you could have bought 2.2647 Bitcoin.

Those 2.2647 Bitcoin would be worth $106,991.68 today based on a Bitcoin price of $47,243.20 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin has gained 10,599% since Draper’s interview aired on Fox Business.

Draper is a keynote speaker at this week's Benzinga Crypto Festival.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Institutional Investors Now Hold $70B Of Bitcoin: Report

Asset managers accumulated as much as 4% of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) total supply, while both private and public companies both raked in 1% of it. read more

Apple, Astra Space, Pinduoduo, Bitcoin, Dogecoin: 5 Headlines From This Weekend You May Have Missed

There has been some interesting news from the technology, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors that investors may have missed over the weekend. Here is a quick roundup of the top five stories. read more

Here Is How Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Plans To Expand Bitcoin Trading

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey has announced on Twitter that Square’s new di read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Alibaba, Bitcoin, Pfizer, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included a top COVID-19 vaccine play, a recent high-profile IPO and a trendy retailer. read more