fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.38
369.04
+ 0.91%
BTC/USD
+ 1546.13
48390.00
+ 3.3%
DIA
+ 2.50
349.66
+ 0.71%
SPY
+ 3.56
442.70
+ 0.8%
TLT
+ 0.39
148.06
+ 0.26%
GLD
+ 1.45
166.22
+ 0.86%

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byRandy Elias
August 27, 2021 10:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading higher by 1.2% at around $47,821 Friday morning.

Ethereum is trading higher by 2.75% at around $3,220 Friday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 7.7% at $39.02.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 4.7% at $38.

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020.

Bit Digital is trading higher by 7% at $11.26.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Why Bit Digital Is Trading Higher Today

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is trading significantly higher Monday morning after the company announced it entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement with Digihost Technology Inc.  read more

Bit Digital Looks To Have Broken Out Of A Wedge Pattern

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares are trading higher Monday, likely moving alongside Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The cryptocurrency-related stock typically trades in sympathy with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. read more

U.S. Equity Futures, European Markets Lower; China Education Stocks Fall After Some Companies Say New Regulations Expected to have Material Impact on Earnings; Bitcoin Soars on Speculation Amazon Could Accept Crypto Payments Before Year-End

City A.M. Reported Amazon is Looking to Accept Bitcoin Payments by the End of the Year

https://www.cityam.com/amazon-definitely-lining-up-bitcoin-payments-and-token-confirms-insider/ read more