TAOP Shares Pop On Cryptocurrency Mining JV In Kazakhstan
- Blockchain technology and smart cloud services provider Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) subsidiary Taoping Digital Assets (Asia) Limited (TDAA) and Kazakhstan's Aral Petroleum Capital LLP (APC) agreed to a joint venture in Kazakhstan.
- TDAA will have a 51% stake, and APC will own the remaining 49% in the joint venture, while TDAA will control the board.
- Caspian Energy Inc subsidiary APC is an oil and gas exploration and development company.
- The joint venture plans to invest and build cryptocurrency mining sites with a total capacity of 100MW.
- The joint venture will operate and maintain cryptocurrency mining machines in Kazakhstan and plans to rent out excess operating capacity to third parties for additional income.
- Taoping plans to deliver its Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin mining machines to Kazakhstan for deployment pending their construction.
- Price Action: TAOP shares traded higher by 10.92% at $3.96 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
