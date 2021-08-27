Why Is Dogecoin Getting Dragged Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.62% lower at $0.27 over 24 hours in the early hours of Friday.

What’s Moving? DOGE is down 14.31% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 1.97% and 1.51% lower, respectively.

DOGE has gained 4,671.21% since 2021 began.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved in tandem with major cryptocurrencies on Friday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.33% lower to $2.01 trillion.

At press time, DOGE was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data.

On Thursday, Glauber Contessoto, who rose to fame as the first "Dogecoin millionaire," said he was “all in” on Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

“I’m going to start buying up as much Cardano as humanely possible with every bit of money I start making from now on,” said the popular Dogecoin investor.

Meanwhile, Su Zhu, co-founder and CEO of Three Arrows Capital, a cryptocurrency investment firm laid stress on the popularity of DOGE with “blue-collar” traders and said the meme coin shouldn’t be underestimated.

Zhu pointed to Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and said “DOGE is 60% of their crypto revenue. And crypto is 40% of Robinhood’s revenue, so Robinhood is basically a DOGE proxy.”

