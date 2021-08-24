fbpx

Diamond Marketplace Debuts With An Elon Musk Signed Tesla And A Matching NFT

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 24, 2021 11:22 am
Diamond Marketplace Debuts With An Elon Musk Signed Tesla And A Matching NFT

What Happened: DeFi company HODL has partnered with U.S.-based memorabilia company Autographia to launch a new NFT platform – The Diamond Marketplace.

The first item on offer is a rare miniature model Tesla that has been physically autographed by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk himself.

The item will be paired with a one-of-one nonfungible token (NFT) of the model Tesla, exclusive tokenized video proof, and a Beckett Letter of Authentication NFT.

The auction will go live in six days, according to a countdown timer on the platform’s website.

“In the autograph world, proof is everything,” stated the HODL Community.

“This raw and amazing footage captured of Elon holding this very car while talking about cryptocurrency is one of the coolest means of proof imaginable. It’s already minted as a 1 of 1 NFT and is the perfect complement to the main event[sic].”

Read also: Never-Before-Seen Kobe Bryant Photos Launching As NFTs To Benefit Mamba Sports Foundation

The video in question was filmed in February when Musk told TMZ that he doesn’t recommend investing one’s life savings in cryptocurrency even if it does end up being the future currency of earth.

What Else: The HODL Community token is an ERC-20 token that was first launched in late June.

According to the project, the HODL token experienced an intense rise and sudden fall in its earliest days but has “since de-risked at a level about 800% its launch price.”

